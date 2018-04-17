The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Beware of low laying tree branches and Lemon Bars!

Here’s our The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, April 18! If you’re looking for Tuesday’s B&B spoilers you can find them here.

How will the chips fall out once Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) realizes what her mother has sacrificed for her? Newly acquired cane wrangler Taylor (Hunter Tylo) is the one who shot Dollar Bill (Don Diamont), something viewers had no clue was coming.

I mean, I thought the Lemon Bar Lady or the Disgruntled Reporter had better reason, don’t you? Nonetheless isn’t it great to see Tay-Tay back on screen?

I’m just still trying to adjust to the blonde hair. And I have a theory about the cane: after plugging Bill with a bullet from the Golden Gun, she ran off wildly and smacked her head on the same low laying branch that whacked Liam, leading to his dual concussion/confession. After falling, she didn’t hit her head but twisted her ankle, or something like that. What say you?

Anyway spoilers indicate that the whole mess between Steffy, Liam (Scott Clifton), and Bill will continue to get convoluted.

In the coming days look for Steffy’s OB/GYN Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) to return to the screen, never a good sign when paternity tests are in doubt, as is the case with Bill and Liam. Remember when she first told Steffy that the lab couldn’t quite make out who the father was?

Well, she’s baaaaack, this time some unexpected news? Could Dollar be expecting a Fiddy Cent? Stay tuned to find out what sensational craziness happens next!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know!

The bold and the Beautiful airs during the day on CBS and at night on PopTV.