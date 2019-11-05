The Bachelor Fantasy Suite dates are coming up: Will Peter make Bachelor history with his final pick? [Spoilers]

The Bachelor is currently moving on to its next week of dating. Peter Weber has wrapped up his hometown dates and he’s down to three women. These three women will go on individual dates and then have the overnight dates in the Fantasy Suites.

Reality Steve is now revealing that Peter has gone through another rose ceremony and has chosen to eliminate Kelsey.

(SPOILER): Kelsey was eliminated at the last rose ceremony. Your final 3 headed to Australia are Hannah, Madison, and Victoria. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 4, 2019

Steve covered Peter’s hometown date with Kelsey and her family just three days ago. He shared photos of them together outside of a rented home where production took place. It’s uncertain what happened during this hometown date, but it’s clear that Peter didn’t feel a connection with her. And that’s saying a lot given what we know about his final women.

(PHOTO): Peter & Kelsey after dinner last night. (UPDATE): That was not her mom & step dads house last night. It was a house production rented for the night. Happens often on hometowns. pic.twitter.com/NaBvx411vG — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) November 2, 2019

That means that Peter’s final three women are Hannah, Madison, and Victoria. Victoria Fuller made headlines last week because of what Reality Steve was reporting about her. He reveals that people have come forward with claims that Victoria is a homewrecker. She reportedly has a reputation for splitting up marriages because she pursues married men.

Peter has been warned about Victoria, according to Reality Steve, but he’s choosing to keep her around. He has already run into one of her ex-boyfriends while filming, as he had been hired by production to serenade them during a one-on-one date earlier this season.

Hannah is the woman who got the first impression rose during the first night of filming. If he picks her, Peter will make history as no contestant has ever picked their first impression rose pick. Little is known about Madison, the last woman in the final three, but it seems that Peter has a connection with all of them, as he’s pursuing the Fantasy Suite with them.

The Bachelor returns Monday, January 6, 2020, at 8/7c on ABC.