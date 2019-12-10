Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer slams her followers, says she doesn’t deserve this hate after posting about event

Subscribe to our Teen Mom newsletter!

Leah Messer isn’t backing down on her commitment to being a better person in 2020. And this includes attending a 2020 vision event to improve herself and her surroundings.

She shared the news on Instagram just days after she was accused of joining a cult after announcing her excitement to be part of the Mastery of Transformational Training organization.

When Leah shared the news on Instagram, she received comments of hate and discouragement. Some people downright told her that they were unfollowing her. That caused Leah to speak out, adding a lengthy comment in her own comments section.

“EVERY. SINGLE. NEGATIVE comment on this post can UNFOLLOW ME !!!! IF YOU DONT SUPPORT ME NOW, then you NEVER will! Soooooo #unfollowme. I don’t deserve this energy, I don’t deserve this hate!” Leah revealed in her own comments, writing that she will continue to spread the message she believes in.

“I will attract an audience that believes in my vision for my life and the world or you never supported me to begin with, you just ‘follow’ me for your own social media satisfaction. I’m beyond social media, I’m beyond JUDGMENT, I’m beyond CRITICISM and the NEED TO MEET ‘your expectations!” she continued, ending her statement with, “You’re either with me or your not.”

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Leah and Kailyn Lowry had disagreed about this being a cult. Kailyn had expressed her frustrations with Leah, saying that the Mastery of Transformational Training organization preyed on people who were weak and easily manipulated.

Kailyn claimed she didn’t mean to say that Leah was easily manipulated or weak, but Teen Mom 2 fans brought it to her attention. Leah herself then got involved in the conversation, saying she knew that Kailyn only wanted the best for her and she thanked her friend for being there for her.

Leah Messer has tried to recruit people to join her for this program, something that Kailyn Lowry wasn’t pleased about.

