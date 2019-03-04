Teen Mom 2 sneak peek: Leah Messer wants Jeremy Calvert to step up

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer is opening up about how hard things have been for her daughter Addie.

She shares her youngest child with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert, but the parenting duties fall mostly on her. As she becomes more serious with Jason Jordan, things are starting to surface.

Addie has been vocal about how much she misses Jeremy Calvert. Last week on Teen Mom 2, she was upset because he would be leaving to go back on the road for work. His job requires him to be gone a lot, and Addie is more aware of it now than ever before.

Teen Mom 2 sneak peek

In the Teen Mom 2 sneak peek for tonight’s episode, Leah Messer is talking to her sister Victoria about the situation with Jeremy Calvert.

It is hard for her to see Addie get upset when the twins go to their dads regularly and she doesn’t see hers very often. In fact, when Messer had to pick up her little girl from school because Jeremy was sick, it was clear that Addie was devastated.

Where they go from here remains to be seen.

Jeremy Calvert is no longer filming with Teen Mom 2 like he once was which means he needs to work. The job he has pays well, but the traveling is necessary and there is a lot of time spent away from home.

What does Leah Messer want?

Now that she is serious with Jason Jordan, Leah Messer is dreaming of a family once again.

Things are serious between the two, and they have spent holidays together. There was a brief split, but the two reconciled and have been doing well since.

Seeing Jason Jordan show up for her when she is in need has opened her eyes. His job isn’t as demanding as Jeremy Calvert’s in terms of being away from home on a regular basis.

Last week, Jordan showed up for her with the kids when they had appointments. Corey Simms was also present, but Calvert wasn’t around.

There is a glimpse of someone being there unconditionally, and now, Leah Messer is realizing how much her daughter misses her dad. Could the fact that Jeremy Calvert was too sick to pick up Addie be the straw that broke the camel’s back in terms of disappointment?

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9/8c on MTV.