Jeremy Calvert job: What does Leah Messer’s ex-husband do beyond Teen Mom 2?

Teen Mom 2’s Jeremy Calvert works on the pipeline. Pic credit: MTV

Jeremy Calvert has been a part of Teen Mom 2 for years now. He was married to Leah Messer, and they share a little girl together. While Calvert ended up divorced from the reality star, he occasionally makes appearances on Teen Mom 2.

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, Jeremy Calvert’s job was discussed. There has been a lot of contention about his work on the pipeline, especially because he has been away from home a lot in the past.

Addie misses her daddy, something that was painfully apparent in the recent episode.

What is Jeremy Calvert’s job?

Since the beginning, Jeremy Calvert has always been praised for being hardworking. He used to travel a lot when he was married to Leah Messer.

He is a pipeline engineer and is sometimes gone for months at a time. Calvert lives in West Virginia but often travels all over the United States.

Apparently, Jeremy Calvert also works alongside his father. That was discussed during the episode when he went and got his haircut at his mom’s shop.

Addie was upset to hear that her daddy would be leaving again, and it was revealed the job would keep him away for a month and a half.

Is Jeremy Calvert’s job the reason he split from Leah Messer?

Aside from the working away on the pipeline, Jeremy Calvert and Leah Messer had other issues. She was reportedly battling some demons and that put a strain on their marriage.

Teen Mom 2 viewers wanted them to remain together, but it just didn’t work out.

Both Leah Messer and Jeremy Calvert attempted a reconciliation. Now, they have both moved on, with Jason Jordan being a part of Messer’s life and Teen Mom 2.

Calvert isn’t too keen on filming the show but will on occasion if he has his daughter and is home for at least a few days.

It isn’t easy for Jeremy Calvert with his job on the pipeline, but it is all he has known.

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday nights at 9/8c on MTV.