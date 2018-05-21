Teen Mom 2 fight details: Briana DeJesus says Kailyn Lowry was the aggressor

The Teen Mom 2 fight over the weekend has garnered a lot of attention. Although no punches were landed, there is plenty of fallout happening.

Kailyn Lowry predicted the Teen Mom 2 fight weeks ago on her podcast, before the altercation actually unfolded between her and Briana DeJesus. After beefing for months, the fight wasn’t shocking to anyone who has been following their story.

According to an exclusive from The Hollywood Gossip, Briana DeJesus claims Kailyn Lowry was the aggressor in the Teen Mom 2 fight. She allegedly attempted to fight the newest member of the cast behind closed doors with bodyguards in the room. The confrontation was reportedly set up by Lowry and DeJesus didn’t give in to the reaction.

The ladies were then supposed to film together with other Teen Mom 2 cast members, but that is when the fight broke out. Briana DeJesus said that she went after Kailyn Lowry but was stopped by security.

Brittany DeJesus then turned to Lowry when she began yelling things at her. Briana admits she doesn’t know what happened between her sister and Kailyn at that point because she was already taken down by security.

Lights, camera, action 😜 A post shared by Bri Baby💋 (@_brianadejesus) on May 20, 2018 at 9:16am PDT

Briana DeJesus left and reportedly didn’t finish filming in New York City. This has also been said about Chelsea Houska and Jo Rivera. It is unclear how the Teen Mom 2 reunion was finished, or if the cameras will travel to the stars to finish their part.

This Teen Mom 2 fight could be the thing that ends the show for good.