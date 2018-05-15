Who is Brittany DeJesus? Meet Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus’ sister

Brittany DeJesus is always there to stand up for her sister Briana DeJesus on Teen Mom 2.

For those who don’t know, the sisters rose to fame when they were featured on 16 and Pregnant because of Briana’s pregnancy.

After being chosen for Teen Mom 3, they aired for one season before the show was canceled by MTV.

The DeJesus sisters both remained relevant on social media, however, with Brittany quickly garnering over 200,000 followers on Instagram.

She has been the voice of reason for Briana DeJesus, who later joined Teen Mom 2, while helping her care for her children. The sisters currently live with their mother, Roxanne, and Briana’s two daughters in Florida.

At one point, the two sisters decided to film Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn. It was the first season of the show, and the DeJesus family was rocked when Roxanne revealed that the man they believed to be their father was only Briana’s father.

Brittany was devastated by the revelation, something she never saw coming.

Now that Briana has joined Teen Mom 2, Brittany DeJesus is almost always with her sister. She continues to film and travel with her. Brittany has been a crucial part of helping with her nieces but has contemplated moving away and starting her own life.

With all of the drama unfolding on the current season of Teen Mom 2, you can find Brittany DeJesus lending her voice of reason to Briana about Javi Marroquin.

There is a lot of focus on the DeJesus family this time around, and it looks like Brittany will be there for her sister no matter what.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.