Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin engagement: Why did the couple split?

Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin’s relationship was a huge point of contention when Teen Mom 2 was filming. The drama reached a boiling point earlier this year, and much of the back and forth was featured on social media.

We found out that the couple broke up after Briana DeJesus decided to go through with her plastic surgery appointment with Dr. Miami.

She had previously seen him and decided to move forward with more surgery on her body. It’s claimed Javi Marroquin wasn’t interested in her altering her body and became upset about the situation because he felt it would reflect badly on him.

The two started getting close in October, but their relationship didn’t go public until shortly before the Teen Mom 2 reunion taped. Sneak peek scenes from the reunion filming have been dropped in various show trailers.

Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus have a confrontation while preparing to film, causing a lot of tension on the set.

In other previews, Javi Marroquin is seen with an engagement ring. He talks to his sister about how much Briana DeJesus loves him, and she tells him he needs to slow down. Things have been a whirlwind for Marroquin. Another marriage may not the answer to his problems.

Briana DeJesus talked with a friend about the possibility of Javi asking her to marry him, but she was unsure about what her answer would be. Clearly, things did not get that far between the two.

Marroquin apparently wanted her to move to Delaware with her children over the summer, but DeJesus wasn’t ready to be a wife and wanted to remain in Florida where her family resides.

Teen Mom 2 fans have been waiting to watch this unfold on television for months. The couple split at the beginning of the year, and since then they have thrown major shade at one another.

Things begin to unfold on tonight’s brand new episode of Teen Mom 2.

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9/8c on MTV.