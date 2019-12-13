Supernatural Season 15 Episode 8 recap: Our Father, Who Aren’t in Heaven

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Whatever is going on with Chuck, he seems to be in a real slump. He’s hanging out in a casino where he has either killed everyone or put them to sleep.

He keeps one terrified cocktail girl around to serve him drinks while he plays rigged slot machines. It doesn’t seem like he gets much satisfaction from exercising what little power he has, but he clearly likes terrifying the girl.

Dean thinks there might be something in the Demon Tablet that would reveal a weakness that would help them imprison Chuck. With Donatello’s help to translate the Tablet, they find out that the Archangel Michael helped Chuck lock up Amara — so Michael must know how to lock up Chuck.

Unfortunately, Chuck knows everything that’s going on because he can see through Donatello. He possesses Donatello and tells them to let it go or he will kill everyone they love. It sounds like he’s scared.

They send Donatello away so they can make plans in private and they head to Hell to find Michael. Dean, Sam, and Cass immediately go up against three ruthless lady demons and promptly lose the fight. They would have been killed if it wasn’t for Rowena, who went straight to Hell when she died and became the queen. She commands her minions to find Michael and report back.

Sam obviously feels bad for killing Rowena, but she says its the best thing that could have happened to her. She also senses the tension between Cass and Dean and tells them they should fix whatever it is between them before they end up regretting it.

News comes back that Michael is nowhere to be found. He escaped the Cage when Chuck threw open the doors and now he’s enjoying his freedom by letting Adam — his vessel who also happens to be Sam and Dean’s half brother — eat all the foods he missed while imprisoned. When Lilith comes to collect him and bring him back to Chuck, he destroys her. There goes Lilith.

Donatello senses the surge of power and calls the Winchesters to let them know that Michael is on Earth and has currently hopped to Cairo, Egypt. Cass prays to Michael to set up a meeting where they capture him and try to convince him to help them against God.

At first, Michael refuses to lose faith in his Father, but when Cass shows him the truth — that God’s favorite son isn’t even the only Michael — he agrees to give them a spell that will imprison him.

The last ingredient to the spell — a Leviathan Blossom — can only be found in Purgatory. Obviously, not Dean and Cass’s favorite place, but definitely one that can help them bond again. Michael opens a portal for them that will give them 12 hours to find what they need and return.

It is also a surprise to the Winchesters that Adam comfortably co-exists with Michael. This gives them a chance to apologize for letting Adam take the fall and leaving him behind. He deserves better than that, but doesn’t everyone?

Meanwhile, Sam and Eileen go on a mission to help a hunter friend who might be in trouble. It turns out to be a trap set by Chuck.

Supernatural returns after the midseason break on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 8/7C on The CW.