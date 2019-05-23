Stevie J denied visitation with Bonnie Bella, accuses Joseline Hernandez of ‘parental alienation’

Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez have been at odds for quite some time now and the former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta couple are about to heat their feud right back up.

After much contention about the custody and child support arrangement for their daughter Bonnie Bella, the two are reportedly headed back to court, as Stevie J accuses his ex of parental alienation.

Joseline has made several comments on social media about Stevie not being involved in their daughter’s life and even claimed that it was his wife, Faith Evans, who was paying his child support.

But now, Stevie is shooting back with claims that he hasn’t seen the 2-year-old girl because ever since moving to Miami, Joseline has been keeping them apart.

According to Atlanta Black Star, Stevie J spoke out about the situation on Sunday in an Instagram story.

In a video featuring Stevie and his daughter Sade, he said, “We on our way back to Atlanta. We came to Miami to pick up somebody, but somebody had a long night of something and don’t want to meet us.”

“This is the fifth time we’ve been here to pick up you-know-who, but we can’t get her. So I was trying to avoid the unnecessary, but the necessary has to occur,” Stevie continued.

Now it looks like Stevie will be forced to take Joseline to court in order to get time with Bonnie Bella.

Hollywood Life reports that the paperwork was already filed on May 14, accusing Joseline of “parental alienation” just one year after agreeing to joint physical custody of Bonnie Bella.

Joseline has been spending quite a bit of time with her new boyfriend and recently even posted pictures of the three of them together, looking like a family.

The court papers are said to mention him as Joseline’s “part-time” live in companion.