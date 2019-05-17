Former Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez has a new man

It’s been a few seasons since we watched Joseline Hernandez on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and in that time, a lot has changed. Stevie J moved on and married Faith Evans and now, it looks like Joseline is settling into a longterm relationship as well.

Over the past month, we’ve seen a new man popping up in Joseline’s Instagram photos and it’s starting to like he’s permanent. In fact, just a few days ago she shared a photo that included her new man and Bonnie Bella at the same time.

Check out Joseline Hernandez’s latest family photo and be sure to hit the arrow button to see even more photos.

It’s not entirely clear who her new man is and we’d love to know more. What we do know is that Joseline looks happy with her new boo that keeps popping up in her pictures.

April 7 is the first time we noticed Joseline’s new man when she posted a video of them together on Instagram. She captioned the video, “He knows I love him.”

In addition to pictures of her developing romance, Joseline Hernandez also regularly shares photos of Bonnie Bella as well as herself. And in the time since she left Love & Hip: Atlanta, she’s clearly kept herself busy.

Here’s to hoping we get to see the Puerto Rican Princess on our TV screens again in the near future.