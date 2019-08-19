Stephen Amell creating pro wrestling drama Heels: Asks AEW’s Cody Rhodes to be part of Starz series

Stephen Amell is currently filming the final season of Arrow and is letting fans along for the ride with a vlog after each episode wraps filming (Episode 1, Episode 2, Episode 3).

While he still has several episodes remaining to film of Arrow, Amell has announced his follow-up project and he is returning to television.

Deadline reports that Stephen Amell is creating a new TV show called Heels for Starz.

Stephen Amell Heels

For those who are not fans of professional wrestling, a heel is a bad guy in wrestling (compared to a face, which is a good guy).

Stephen Amell has signed on to star in Heels on Starz, an hour-long drama series based in the world of professional wrestling. Not only that, but Amell sent out a tweet to AEW VP Cody Rhodes and asked if he wanted to help him make a TV show.

Hey @CodyRhodes — wanna come and help me make a tv show? pic.twitter.com/esmPDNo8mn — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) August 19, 2019

After Stephen Amell signed on, Starz greenlit Heels and gave the series an eight-episode order for the first season.

Michael Waldron (Loki) wrote the series with Mike O’Malley as the showrunner. The show revolves around a small-town professional wrestling promotion where two brothers go to war over their late father’s legacy.

Stephen Amell plays the heel in the wrestling ring of the Heels series but the synopsis reveals that living up to that character in real life is not as easy, and leaving it behind is even harder.

Amell not only plays the wrestler but also the new owner of the company, someone who has to contend with his brother while also trying to keep his marriage together while trying to build the DWA into an empire.

Stephen Amell in professional wrestling

Stephen Amell is no stranger to professional wrestling. As mentioned, he reached out to Cody Rhodes about help with the show.

Amell worked with Cody in WWE and then also appeared at All In last year in Chicago for the pre-AEW promotion.