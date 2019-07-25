Arrow: Stephen Amell posts video celebrating wrap of filming on season premiere

The eighth and final season of the landmark series Arrow, which kicked off The CW’s Arrowverse, has already received a great deal of attention in advance of its October 15 premiere.

Now to celebrate the coming end of the series, Stephen Amell has taken to Instagram to post a video to mark the end of filming on the season’s premiere episode.

It’s something he says he’ll try to do after every episode wraps this season. Why? He wants to personally thank the people that help bring each episode to life.

In this first video, he starts by thanking the director of the premiere, James Bamford, as well as series regular Kat McNamara, who plays Oliver Queen’s daughter Mia. McNamara appears in a different timeline than Amell’s character and because of that, Amell notes that the two haven’t worked together.

On that note, Amell said: “I’m excited to, at a certain point.”

He also thanked returning guest stars Colin Donnell and Josh Segarra “as well as a couple [guest stars] that you don’t know about.”

Finally, Amell gave a shout out to the set decoration department who he said, “did a really, really good job recreating some stuff that we haven’t seen in many years.”

He also mentioned the stunt department “who always do a bang-up job, but actually had to make some fights look like other fights in this episode.”

Amell added that he’s “having a blast” shooting Arrow’s final season.

Amell was vague in many of his comments in an effort not to give away any spoilers. However, his teases point in intriguing directions.

Arrow’s first episode of the season is called “Starling City,” a throwback to the name of Oliver’s hometown before it became Star City in later seasons.

Based on Amell’s comments about the set decoration and stunt departments having to replicate sets and fights from Arrow’s past, it seems we may be making a return to Starling City, either via flashback or time travel, in the show’s season premiere.

Amell also indicates we can expect more guest stars than those already announced, both in the premiere and throughout the show’s final season. This will keep fans excited and speculating about who we might see in Arrow’s final 10 episodes.

Arrow’s final season will air on Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. The season premieres on October 15