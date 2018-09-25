Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel arrested: Reality star leaving show as he faces three years in prison

Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel was arrested early this morning and charged with assault and battery in the second degree.

The 56-year-old reality star and former politician is currently being detained in the Charleston County detention center awaiting arraignment.

Bravo has confirmed Ravenel will not be returning to Southern Charm following news of his arrest.

Second-degree assault and battery charges are often filed when an alleged victim sustains moderate bodily harm or injury during an altercation or if the accused touches the victim’s private parts and injures the victim or threatens or attempts to injure the victim.

These are serious accusations, and if Ravenel is convicted he could face three years behind bars.

Ravenel already had serious accusations to deal with, after his former house nanny accused him of assault.

Nanny Dawn, as she has come to be known, claimed that back in January 2015 Ravenel assaulted her in his home after returning home from a dinner.

She alleged that he tried to kiss her, but even after telling him no he persistently kept going. She then claimed that a violent attack took place, an incident she described in a police report.

The claims resulted in him skipping out on the latest reunion special for Southern Charm.

The details around Ravenel’s arrest, and if it has anything to do with the previous assault and rape accusations against him, are unclear at this point in time.

Nanny Dawn said that she was inspired to come forward to share her story because another woman was speaking out about Thomas Ravenel, claiming that she had also been assaulted.

Debbie Holloway Perkins reportedly met Thomas Ravenel on Tinder and had gone out on a date with him back in December 2015.

Her daughter Ashley, speaking about her mother’s alleged experience with Ravenel, revealed that while she didn’t witness any assault, her mother told her that Thomas had carried out a crude act with his manhood and also held her arms back as he sexually assaulted her.

Bruises were claimed to have started forming on her wrists the next day.

About six months later, both Debbie and Ashley claim they went to mediation with Ravenel, allegedly signing a non-disclosure agreement with Ravenel and getting $200,000.

Ravenel’s legal trouble began long before he became a reality star on Southern Charm. He was indicted on federal cocaine distribution charges back in 2007, which resulted in him resigning from his post as state treasurer.

A month ago, Thomas revealed he was leaving Southern Charm behind because he claimed the show took advantage of him and reserved the right to fictionalize his life.

Ravenel denies all the charges against him.

Southern Charm is currently on hiatus but is expected to return in 2019.