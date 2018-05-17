‘Nanny Dawn’ rape claim: Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel accused of sexual assault

Southern Charm star Thomas Ravenel has been accused of sexual assault by two women — including his former nanny, known as “Nanny Dawn” on the show.

Dawn, who asked that her last name not be used in coverage of the story, said the alleged incident involving her happened after Ravenel met with friends for dinner.

She said she was caring for his two young children while he was out. When he returned home, things allegedly took a turn.

“Nanny Dawn” told People that Ravenel turned off the lights in the kitchen while she was working. He allegedly then attempted to kiss her, but when she pulled back he opted for an awkward hug.

She said she then encountered him upstairs while attempting to get her car key and jacket, and that he allegedly assaulted her.

“Nanny Dawn” claimed Ravenel — who she says is being investigated for “first-degree forcible rape” — later apologized and said it would never happen again.

She said she later told Kathryn Dennis, Thomas Ravenel’s ex-girlfriend and mother of his two children, what happened.

She claims Dennis then confronted Ravenel, who allegedly began victim-shaming her before she was replaced by a new nanny.

Nanny Dawn said she decided to speak out after another report against the Southern Charm star came to light.

The production company that handles Southern Charm, Haymaker, is reportedly looking into the allegations against Thomas Ravenel and said that once all the information was reviewed “appropriate action will be taken”.

Allegations of sexual assault or abuse are taken seriously in the light of the #MeToo movement.

Thomas Ravenel’s lawyer maintains his innocence and claims he is being targeted because of his fame and success.