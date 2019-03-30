Sex and the City follow-up series is in the works – Here’s what we know about Is There Still Sex in the City?

A new TV show based on HBO’s iconic Sex and the City romantic comedy series is the works.

Sex and the City, one of the popular comedy series from the last ’90s and early 2000s, is getting a follow-up series that will explore the subject of romance, love and dating for women after 50.

The series will be based on Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell’s new book titled Is There Still Sex In The City? The new book is due to be released in August by Grove Press.

Is There Still Sex in the City? takes a close look at relationships — both platonic and romantic — dating, love, marriage, children, divorce, bereavement, and life in general, for women over 50.

The book is set in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York City, and a place with a rural setting called The Village. It looks at the effects of the social pressure on women to maintain youthful looks even as they age.

Paramount TV and Anonymous Content acquired the rights to adapt the book for a TV series.

Bushnell is set to write the pilot script for the upcoming TV series based on her new book. She will also serve as executive producer with Liza Chasin and Robyn Meisinger, representing 3dot Productions and Anonymous Content respectively.

Bushnell is the author of several other bestselling books besides Sex and the City. Her bestsellers include The Carrie Diaries, Lipstick Jungle, and Four Blondes.

HBO’s Sex and the City, which aired for six years (1998-2004), was a romantic/comedy-drama series based on Bushnell’s book of the same name first published in 1997.

The TV series was created by Darren Star and starred Sarah Jessica Parker (who also narrated the series), Kim Cattrall, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon.

Sex and the City centered on four close friends — Carry Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), Charlotte York (Kristin Davis), and Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) — in their thirties and forties. The series followed their personal lives in New York City and tackles social issues affecting women, including sexuality, romance, and friendship.

Bushnell’s The Carrie Diaries inspired a prequel series for Sex and the City. Her Lipstick Jungle also inspired a TV series which aired on NBC from 2008 to 2009.