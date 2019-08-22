Home > Smallscreen

Sean Spicer is on Dancing With The Stars and lots of people are not really happy about it

By
22nd August 2019 10:11 AM ET
Sean Spicer
Sean Spicer is a contestant on Dancing With The Stars yesterday. Pic credit: ABC

ABC announced yesterday that Sean Spicer is a contestant on Dancing With The Stars this season. Many fans of DWTS were shocked that ABC even considered bringing him onto the show.

It didn’t take long for viewers to reach out to Dancing With The Stars and the show’s network, ABC, to make their feelings known.

One person called out ABC, saying the network should be ashamed for considering Spicer as a contestant on the show. Other fans on social media stated they would rather watch the wall than a man who some people accused of lying to the country dance in a competition.

A simple search on Twitter reveals people are angry with the show’s producers for even entertaining the thought of bringing him on the show. As one person wrote on the social network, the show is supposed to be about “stars” and “celebrities” — something that Sean Spicer isn’t if you ask Dancing With The Stars viewers.

The decision to feature Spicer on Dancing With The Stars has resulted in the hashtag, #BoycottDancingWithTheStars. Several people have now claimed that they are boycotting the show unless they remove Spicer from the lineup.

One person even expressed a desire to boycott the show moving forward, since it doesn’t look like ABC is planning on pulling Spicer from the competition.

Newsweek reported that DWTS host Tom Bergeron spoke up about the decision and how he did not support it.

He stated he would like to have “a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliations.”

However, not all people were angry at all, and some came out in support of Sean Spicer.

As for Spicer, he said he is just ready to “have some fun.”

Sean Spicer is a former American political aide, who served under President Donald Trump from January 20 to July 21, 2017. Spicer served as the White House Press Secretary and the White House Communications Director.

Yesterday, ABC announced the 2019 fall line-up for Dancing With The Stars. Other than Spicer, the cast includes Lamar Odom, Christie Brinkley, James Van Der Beek, and The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown to name a few.

Dancing with the Stars returns on Monday, September 16 at 8/7c on ABC.