Sean Spicer is on Dancing With The Stars and lots of people are not really happy about it

ABC announced yesterday that Sean Spicer is a contestant on Dancing With The Stars this season. Many fans of DWTS were shocked that ABC even considered bringing him onto the show.

It didn’t take long for viewers to reach out to Dancing With The Stars and the show’s network, ABC, to make their feelings known.

One person called out ABC, saying the network should be ashamed for considering Spicer as a contestant on the show. Other fans on social media stated they would rather watch the wall than a man who some people accused of lying to the country dance in a competition.

You should be ashamed of yourselves @DancingABC . — BlackWhiteReadBooks (@BWRBooks) August 22, 2019

A simple search on Twitter reveals people are angry with the show’s producers for even entertaining the thought of bringing him on the show. As one person wrote on the social network, the show is supposed to be about “stars” and “celebrities” — something that Sean Spicer isn’t if you ask Dancing With The Stars viewers.

Sean Spicer joining Dancing with the Stars is proof that America loves giving people second and third chances… if they’re white. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) August 21, 2019

Hello @Disney, I see that you have added Sean Spicer to the next season of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ You are supposed to have stars on the show, it’s not ‘Dancing with the Nazis.’ Pull him from the show or face a boycott of your mouse-related crap factory. Love, God — God (@thegoodgodabove) August 21, 2019

#BoycottDWTS is trending after the dance competition enlisted Sean Spicer, a former Press Secretary for Donald Trump, to compete on the show. .@Variety estimates that Spicer will earn a six-figure paycheck for appearing on the hit competition series. pic.twitter.com/rcDMkiJxdX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 21, 2019

Dancing with the Liars. — Ian Buchanan (@KilttripUSA) August 22, 2019

The decision to feature Spicer on Dancing With The Stars has resulted in the hashtag, #BoycottDancingWithTheStars. Several people have now claimed that they are boycotting the show unless they remove Spicer from the lineup.

One person even expressed a desire to boycott the show moving forward, since it doesn’t look like ABC is planning on pulling Spicer from the competition.

Newsweek reported that DWTS host Tom Bergeron spoke up about the decision and how he did not support it.

He stated he would like to have “a joyful respite from our exhausting political climate and free of inevitably divisive bookings from ANY party affiliations.”

However, not all people were angry at all, and some came out in support of Sean Spicer.

Too bad you’re aware of the fact you are the only”divisive”part of DWTS. You attempt to blackball Sean Spicer for what reason ? He doesn’t have the same beliefs as you or support the same political party? Its sad that you create this bigotry for your own gain and beliefs #loser — leemar (@mlee1) August 21, 2019

Really? THIS is what we are bitching about tonight as a nation? Sean #Spicer doing the cha cha? pic.twitter.com/SOO0Q020zI — Hammer and Nigel (@hammerandnigel) August 22, 2019

So now #BoycottDWTS is trending because Sean Spicer is going to be on it.

Grow up people.

Boycott it because it's a POS show devoid of anything that is going to enrich your life.

It's nothing but junk food for your brain.

Manufactured reality. — KC (@cordle_kc) August 21, 2019

As for Spicer, he said he is just ready to “have some fun.”

It’s time to have some fun. Excited to join a great cast and show @DancingABC https://t.co/X6p86eiL0Y — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) August 21, 2019

Sean Spicer is a former American political aide, who served under President Donald Trump from January 20 to July 21, 2017. Spicer served as the White House Press Secretary and the White House Communications Director.

Yesterday, ABC announced the 2019 fall line-up for Dancing With The Stars. Other than Spicer, the cast includes Lamar Odom, Christie Brinkley, James Van Der Beek, and The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown to name a few.

Dancing with the Stars returns on Monday, September 16 at 8/7c on ABC.