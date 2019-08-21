Dancing With The Stars 2019 cast: Here’s who will be competing on the show

This morning, the newest cast of Dancing With The Stars was revealed. The premiere episode is only a few weeks away, so it’s time to get excited about the upcoming celebrities. Plus, it has been almost a year since we last saw celebrities compete, as the spring season was canned.

Without further ado, here is your celebrity line-up for the Fall 2019 season of Dancing With The Stars.

Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom, who currently has a new book out about his overdose and recovery, will be competing on Dancing With The Stars. Lamar’s book is called Darkness To Light: A Memoir.

Christie Brinkley

Supermodel, actress, mom, entrepreneur and author Christie Brinkley is ready to prove that she can also add dancing to her resume.

James Van Der Beek

James Van Der Beek, best known for playing Dawson on Dawson’s Creek, will compete and show off his dance skills.

Karamo Brown

Karamo Brown, Queer Eye star, will compete and show that he shouldn’t be underestimated.

Hannah Brown

Just as many predicted, including Monsters & Critics, Hannah B from The Bachelorette will be competing on this season of Dancing With The Stars. But unfortunately, her dance-loving runner up Tyler Cameron will not appear.

Kel Mitchell

Kel Mitchell has a busy life being an American actor, stand-up comedian, musician, singer, rapper, husband, and father but he will put it all on hold to give it his all on the dance floor to win the Mirrorball Trophy.

Sean Spicer

President Trump’s former aide, Sean Spicer, is putting his political career on hold for a few weeks to show the world his dance moves.

Ally Brooke

Ally Brooke is ready to give the competition everything she’s got. She’s a musician and dancer, and best known for her contributions to the girl group, Fifth Harmony.

Kate Flannery

Kate Flannery is joining the dance competition. She’s best known for her role on NBC’s The Office.

Lauren Alaina

Lauren Alaina, a musician who has a new single out called Ladies In The 90s, will be competing on Dancing With The Stars.

Ray Lewis

Ray Lewis, the former American football player who played 17 seasons for the Baltimore Ravens, are ready to continue the NFL legacy on the dance floor.

Mary Wilson

Superstar, Mary Wilson from The Supremes, is the last contestant to be revealed.

Dancing with the Stars returns on Monday, September 16 at 8/7c on ABC.