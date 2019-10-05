Sam Clafin: Who is Oswald Mosley actor from Peaky Blinders Season 5?

The Shelby family has returned to Netflix this weekend with a fifth outing of the 1920s gangster series set in England.

A lot has changed since Season 4, with Tommy Shelby becoming a member of the House of Commons, as well as the crew facing a disparaging event from history. And that event is The Great Depression.

The show introduces another historical figure during the time period by the name of Oswald Mosley. Since the new season premiered, Netflix viewers have been curious about the actor who plays the character.

Well, there is a reason why Sam Clafin seems so familiar. Here is everything to know about the actor as well as the real-life character he portrays.

Who is Sam Clafin, the actor who plays Oswald Mosley?

In Peaky Blinders Season 5, Clafin plays Mosley, who was a member of the House of Commons throughout the 1920s. Brittanica also describes Mosley as being the leader of the British Union of Fascists in the 30s. He was buddies with Mussolini, and Hitler was named Guest of Honor at one of his weddings. In other words, not the type of guy you bring home to mother.

Clafin, however, just might be the type that all mothers would love. Sam Clafin has a prolific acting career, according to IMDb, with a starring role in Me Before You, and other significant character roles that include The Hunger Games as Finnick Odair, Phillip on My Cousin Rachel, and a character by the same name on Pirates of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides.

According to an interview Clafin did with the Associated Press, his first paying gig was as a paperboy, delivering news in the neighborhood. He kept that job for three years as a young man. Then, he was a trolley pusher for three more years. He explained that no matter what he’s doing, he “won’t quit.” Perhaps this admirable character trait is why he has made it so far in Hollywood.

IMDb explained that the British actor has always shown a proclivity for acting, even if at one time he did dream of a career in football (what Americans call soccer). When a teacher in school planted the thought of acting in school performances, the dream that would become a career took off. He pursued an acting degree for three years, and would eventually become the face of many beloved characters we know today. He first began acting on a show called The Pillars of The Earth, and obviously, his career only expanded after that.

Not only is he an incredible actor, but he also has a huge heart as well. According to a post he made on Instagram, the actor was gifted with the chance to represent his home country of England in a soccer match for UNICEF. Unlike many actors, he is very relatable. His Instagram shows he is very much a dog person, enjoys laying around doing nothing, and just like the rest of us hates working out.

So what’s his family life like? In August he separated from his wife of six years, according to Us Magazine. It does appear that they are both determined to maintain a proper relationship in an effort to continue to keep their family relationships healthy and make sure their two children have both parents involved.

Clafin is a well-rounded man, both as an actor and as a person, so it will be interesting to see where he is heading next.

Peaky Blinders Season 5 is now streaming on Netflix.