The Hunger Games prequel novel confirmed for 2020, Lionsgate planning movie adaptation

Suzanne Collins and Scholastic have announced a prequel novel to her hit dystopian The Hunger Games book trilogy. Lionsgate adapted the three books into a four-movie franchise.

Collins’ untitled The Hunger Games prequel novel hits stores for sale on May 19, 2020.

The original Hunger Games book trilogy (2008-2010) takes place in a futuristic post-apocalyptic North American nation called Panem.

The novels follow 16-year-old Katniss Everdeen, who participates in an annual televised gladiatorial event called The Hunger Games in which select young people fight to the death.

Lionsgate adapted the book trilogy into four dystopian sci-fi films (2012-2015), starring Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen.

Collins’ new prequel, published by Scholastic, takes place in Panem, 64 years before the events of original Hunger Games trilogy.

Exciting news, Hunger Games fans: A prequel novel set 64 years before the events of The Hunger Games is coming May 2020! Read more here: https://t.co/nA7wAYX4Fz pic.twitter.com/3JdeCTcAQp — Scholastic (@Scholastic) June 17, 2019

The prequel story follows the 10th Hunger Games during the reconstruction era, 10 years after the Dark Days war. This period is a tumultuous time when Panem is struggling to recover from the devastation of rebellion, the citizens locked in a struggle for survival.

Collins explained that the period provides the right setting to portray characters facing challenges related to finding their place in a post-war world, establishing their identities, and mastering the art of survival.

“Suzanne Collins is a master at combining brilliant storytelling, superb world-building, breathtaking suspense, and social commentary,” said Scholastic Trade exec Ellie Berger “We are absolutely thrilled — as both readers and publishers — to introduce the devoted fans of the series and a new audience to an entirely new perspective on this modern classic.”

Meanwhile, Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake indicated the studio wants to create an adaptation of the upcoming prequel. The original Hunger Games trilogy grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide on a budget that was less than half a billion dollars.

According to Drake, the studios “can hardly wait” for the release of the upcoming prequel book. He added that Lionsgate was in touch with Collins and looked forward to continuing their creative partnership.

However, there is no official confirmation that Collins and Lionsgate have reached an agreement for the movie project.

Lionsgate has been openly pushing for a revival of The Hunger Games franchise for years, despite Collins’ silence on the matter.

In 2017, CEO John Feltheimer said he wanted a resurrection of both The Hunger Games and Twilight Saga series, and said they were willing to work with the authors if they came up with new ideas.