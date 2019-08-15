Rumors of Ewan McGregor signing onto a Obi-Wan Kenobi series

As we get closer to the launch date of the upcoming streaming service Disney+, there has been high expectations and rumors swirling.

One of the rumors that surfaced is about Lucasfilm developing a series centered on Obi-Wan Kenobi from the Star Wars franchise.

There was supposed to be an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie developed years ago. After Solo: A Star Wars Story didn’t meet expectations, Disney scrapped the project.

According to Cinelinx, actor Ewan McGregor has reportedly signed on to once again take on the lightsaber of the Jedi master Obi-Wan Kenobi. In the past, McGregor expressed interest in reprising his role if an opportunity arose.

Treat this as a rumor, as the studios have made no official confirmation. With D23 Expo coming up and the launch of Disney’s streaming service, it would be a great time to drop an official announcement.

RUMOR: Ewan McGregor May Have Signed On For An Obi-Wan Kenobi ‘Star Wars’ Series For Disney+ https://t.co/SkfcUgnlFP pic.twitter.com/YsXH7q7Z4r — Heroic Hollywood (@heroichollywood) August 15, 2019

Along with this rumor, a plot summary of what this supposed series would look like made its rounds online.

Obi-Wan is on Tatooine being an elusive hermit … but secretly watches over an infant Luke Skywalker, whom he delivered to his uncle, Owen. Tensions between the local farmers and a tribe of Sand People — headed by a ruthless war chief — eventually brings Obi outta hiding … and into Jedi kicka** mode. Scene.

Honestly, I put a little less stock in this bit of speculation due to its presentation. Granted a series about Obi-Wan as a mysterious and elusive hermit could be fun for a while, it would likely get somewhat tedious as the series progresses.

I would much rather see the character in a prequel adventure during his time as a general of the clone wars, maybe doing something before he settles in as a hermit. Or maybe, one last big mission The Dirty Dozen style?

What do you think? Does an Obi-Wan Kenobi streaming series sound good to you?