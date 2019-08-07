Disney Hulu ESPN bundle: Streaming package cost, release date, & content details

On Tuesday, fans of cutting the cord learned of the upcoming Disney Hulu ESPN bundle. It will be a package of streaming services at a competitive price as Disney Plus officially goes live.

Basically, the company is looking to take on the king of streaming, Netflix, by offering customers a deal which gives them a range of content at an affordable monthly price. So what does the new Disney Plus bundle cost, what’s it bring, and when’s it available? Here are the latest details.

What’s the Disney Plus streaming bundle include?

Announced on Tuesday (August 6), the brand new Disney Plus platform will arrive on its own in November, but subscribers will also have the option to get a bundle. That will include Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus streaming services.

Disney Plus will be the home for new exclusive Disney and Marvel content. That includes spinoffs for popular franchise such as The Avengers or Star Wars. Series will include The Mandalorian, a Star Wars spinoff, as well as Avengers spinoffs for Loki, Scarlett Witch, Hawkeye, and others. In addition, Disney Plus brings a catalog of their all-time classic films or shows. It will also be the home for Marvel movies starting with Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame, both of which are exclusive to the platform.

Hulu has been around for years as many customers know. It’s considered somewhat of an alternative to Netflix in terms of offering a vast library of television series, movies, and original Hulu shows. Some of the Hulu originals have included the popular Handmaid’s Tale and Castle Rock, based on Stephen King’s horror universe.

It’s believed that Disney will put some of the more mature content they own there. It’s noteworthy that the Disney bundle package includes the “ad-supported” Hulu subscription.

Then there’s ESPN Plus. It’s a newer streaming service that is a companion to the main ESPN programming. ESPN Plus offers original shows such as Kevin Durant’s The Boardroom, Peyton’s Place starring Peyton Manning, and Detail with UFC fighter Daniel Cormier.

There are also actual sports on the platform including the ability to watch MLB, MLS, UFC, soccer, and more. Of note, it doesn’t include access to the programs or sports that are live on ESPN, ESPN2, or other channels.

What’s the cost and release date for the bundle?

Disney Plus on its own will cost subscribers $7 a month, or a discounted $70 per year. Right now, Hulu costs $5.99 a month for its lowest available plan. ESPN Plus costs $4.99 per month.

However, a Disney ESPN Hulu bundle package will also be available for $12.99 a month which is a savings of $5 a month compared to getting all three separately. It also matches the price for Netflix’s standard 1080p resolution plan, according to ArsTechnica.

#DisneyPlus will launch on November 12th for only $12.99 (including also ESPN + and HULU) pic.twitter.com/z41kGLWGOJ — ⎊ FDF ⎊ #D23 (@FDF_News) August 6, 2019

As far as the Disney streaming bundle’s release date, it will officially arrive on November 12, 2019. So far there is no official date for when sign-ups will begin. However, it was revealed that those people attending the D23 conference in Anaheim on August 23 will be the first to get the chance.