Rob Lowe visits ‘new Area 51’ the Dugway Proving Ground on The Lowe Files

This week on The Lowe Files, Rob Lowe and his sons Matthew and John Owen head to military testing base the Dugway Proving Ground — which many have called the “new Area 51”.

The US Army facility, which lies in the depths of the Utah desert, was set up during World War 2 in 1942 as a place to test chemical and biological weapons.

But some conspiracy theorists believe it may be at the center of a secret space program being carried out by the US government.

The area has a history of UFO sightings and strange incidents linked to the facility, which has led to various different theories about what is being carried out at the base.

It covers 1,252 miles of the Great Salt Lake Desert and lies 85 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.

In 1968, 6,249 sheep mysteriously died in a valley 30 miles from the testing sites. They were later found to have been poisoned by the nerve agent VX, which had recently been tested at Dugway.

The Lowe Files sees former West Wing star Lowe speak with military historian Michael Schratt about the base.

He and his sons then head into the area surrounding Dugway at night with UFO expert Melissa Tittl to see if they can find out anything more.

