RHOC’s Alexis Bellino lives it up on Below Deck as a charter guest with boyfriend Andy Bohn

A Bravo crossover is happening on Below Deck. The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Alexis Bellino is going to live it up as a charter guest with her boyfriend, Andy Bohn.

Alexis is ready to party in celebration of her divorce. She and Andy are not shy about their PDA either. Based on the preview video, Andy and Alexis can’t keep their hands off each other as they embark on their charter journey

The RHOC alum is not dwelling on the end of her marriage to ex-husband Jim Bellino. They announced their split in June 2018, finalizing the divorce two months later in August.

Alexis and Jim are parents to 12-year-old twin daughters, Melania and Mackenna, as well as 13-year-old son James.

Last February, Alexis, and Andy went public with their relationship. Below Deck was filmed around the same time the duo decided to break the news they were dating. Their PDA could have to do with them being newly together during the time they spent on the Valor.

Bravo fans know Alexis spent three seasons on RHOC. She was a regular cast member from 2009-2011. Alexis also recently did a stint on WETV’s Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition with her mother, Penelope.

Alexis Bellino and Andy Bohn aren’t the only ones bringing some serious PDA to Below Deck.

Ashton Pienaar has a steamy make-out session with previous charter guest, Molly O’Connell. He was fascinated with her from the second she boarded the Valor.

Since she was a guest, nothing could happen between the two of them. Now that Molly’s group is off the boat, Ashton will finally get his chance with Molly.

Tanner Sterback and Kate Chastain are also on the hunt for some physical action. They have been attracted to each other since day one. Kate makes it clear in the promo she is only interested in hooking up with Tanner once, and that is it.

Bravo airs Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.