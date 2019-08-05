RHOC star Emily Simpson previews Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County

Emily Simpson is one of the newer housewives on The Real Housewives of Orange County. She joined last season alongside Gina Kirschenheiter, and it wasn’t easy for either of them to blend in with the dominant personalities that reigned supreme.

This time around, there is a new Real Housewives of Orange County girl being inducted into the group with the arrival of Braunwyn Windham-Burke. Will it lessen the strain on Emily Simpson? Only time will tell.

Surprisingly, Emily Simpson revealed to the Domenick Nati Show that the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County will be shocking to some viewers. She also revealed that she has no issues with Kelly Dodd.

Remember, last season was tough with the two of them and it was looking like they may never get along. Simpson said she considers Dodd a very close friend now.

Emily Simpson talked a lot about body shaming on The Domenick Nati Show. She revealed that it stings to read the comments about her body. Simpson still loves her body. Despite all of the comments, she believes she looks healthy.

As far as her marriage to Shane Simpson goes, Emily did preview a little bit of what viewers can expect on the new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County. If you remember last season, she was considering more children while he was absolutely against it. Has that changed? Simpson reveals there are plenty of ups and downs that were filmed, but they aren’t headed for divorce or anything like that.

The Real Housewives of Orange County will see Vicki Gunvalson in the friend of role this season. This stunned plenty of long-time viewers. Emily Simpson commented that it was likely a business decision and that she was also shocked. She did say that Gunvalson filmed a lot and that she had filmed with her several times for the upcoming season.

Season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County begins Tuesday, August 6 at 9/8c on Bravo.