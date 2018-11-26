Return to Amish star Jeremiah Raber changes narrative on Carmela ‘stealing’ money

Jeremiah Raber has had a whirlwind year. Things with his wife Carmela haven’t always been easy, and now Return to Amish is back — shining a spotlight on it all.

There are a lot of questions about what really happened between the couple and after the season premiere last week, Jeremiah and Carmela are looking to clear things up.

Throughout the last year or so, Jeremiah has been airing his dirty laundry on social media. The most significant instance was when Jeremiah accused Carmela of leaving him high and dry by taking his car and $15,000 and disappearing.

Initially, Jeremiah was insistent that the money was stolen from him as his wife trekked from Florida to Washington state. A large amount of cash came from the selling of one of their properties in Florida.

Now, the two have discussed some of what went down and are hoping that by using their YouTube channel, they can tell their “real” story with insight only they can provide. Jeremiah appears to be serious about working on his marriage, but will Carmela put in the effort needed?

During a confessional from this season of Return to Amish, Carmela did acknowledge she took the money and ran. Details weren’t given but it was clear that she knew what she did and didn’t appear to be remorseful.

Now, it looks like the narrative has changed. Jeremiah is currently saying that the money Carmela took was actually hers and he was just upset and blew it all up for no reason. He goes on to talk about how there is no “I” in marriage. This has confused viewers and fans who have followed the drama since it began last year.

As the season plays out, it appears that some of what happened between the couple will be discussed. In fact, it looks like there are some very intense moments this season on Return to Amish. That, coupled with Sabrina Burkholder back in the picture, could be a recipe for disaster.

Return to Amish airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.