Return to Amish feud: Will Jeremiah Raber and Sabrina Burkholder reconcile?

Return to Amish just returned to TLC and already there are plenty of questions about what is going to happen during Season 5. Jeremiah Raber has made his feelings known about Sabrina Burkholder, both on the show and on social media. When she showed up to talk to him during the season premiere, fans knew that things would get tense.

It has been six years of ups and downs for the cast of the show. Originally, the show was titled Breaking Amish but it was rebranded with a spin-off and now we have Return to Amish. While some of the cast members have changed, the drama remains the same.

Jeremiah Raber and Sabrina Burkholder have a complicated relationship. They were once close friends, even getting intimate at least once as confirmed by Sabrina.

Raber and his wife, Carmela stood by Burkholder through some of her trials and tribulations in the English world. Finally, they had enough and cut ties with the troubled young woman.

Sabrina Burkholder had a hard time adjusting in the English world and with that came a slew of problems. Not only did she become addicted to heroin, but she was also in and out of jail.

Burkholder has two young daughters and after losing them because of her lifestyle, she ultimately decided to sign away her rights to them for good. They were adopted by their father’s side of the family.

The adoption of her children has been one of the biggest points of contention between Jeremiah Raber and Sabrina Burkholder.

Both had felt the pain of growing up adopted and he was upset she would allow her children to be in the same position. In fact, they fought about it during the Return to Amish premiere.

In the season trailer, it is clear that Jeremiah Raber and Sabrina Burkholder will not be able to reconcile their friendship.

They have various confrontations during the season and at one point, she even spits on him. It looks like some of their drama also overflows into the issues Jeremiah was having with Carmela.

While it looks like things won’t get better for Jeremiah Raber and Sabrina Burkholder, it looks like they will both very good for the Return to Amish ratings. After watching some of this unfold on social media, viewers will finally get to see it play out on camera.

Return to Amish airs Sunday nights at 10/9c on TLC.