Remy Ma on top and Safaree Samuels returns: Watch first 5 mins of Love & Hip Hop NY Season 8 premiere

It’s finally here! Love & Hip Hop New York returns for Season 8 tonight — and here’s the first five minutes of the premiere.

The intro sees Remy Ma reflecting on what has been her most successful year to date, as she hosts a female empowerment event on the top of one of NYC’s most prestigious rooftop bars.

The rapper returns to LHHNY this season hot on the heels of her Best Female Rapper win earlier this year at the 2017 BET Awards, where she ended Nicki Minaj’s seven-year run of victories.

The premiere of Love & Hip Hop New York Season 8 also sees Safaree Samuels’ return to the Big Apple after his time in Hollywood. He recently revealed he made the move in a bid to try and get back to his roots.

In the intro he gets introduced to new star Dreamdoll — and he can’t help but hide the fact that he has eyes for her from the off. As fans will have seen in the Season 8 trailer, the pair end up dating on the show.

Watch the first five minutes of the LHHHNY below!

Love & Hip Hop premieres tonight at 8/7c on VH1.