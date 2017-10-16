Safaree Samuels reveals why he quit Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood to return to New York

Safaree Samuels reveals on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood why he quit the show to return to New York.

The entertainer will be featuring as a supporting cast member on Love & Hip Hop: New York for the upcoming season, which also sees rapper Lil’ Mo and her husband Karl Dargan join the cast.

This week’s episode of LHHH sees Safaree break the news to co-star Ray J, revealing he wants to go back to his “roots” — and how he never viewed moving to Los Angeles as a permanent thing.

He also reveals in an interview with producers: “Ever since my cousin has been telling me that my family’s been begging me to come back to New York, I’ve been giving it a lot of thought. The scene out here is fun, the girls are beautiful…but I never saw myself growing old here. I feel like I need to get back to my family, my roots, and what’s most important.”

His and Ray J’s conversation also sees Ray J reveal he feels disrespected by J Boog over comments he made about a B2K reunion. Ray J then ends the conversation by bemoaning Safaree’s departure from LA, saying: “We’re losing all the good ones.”

Love & Hip Hop: New York is the original show in the LHH franchise. The new season starts on October 30.

Love & Hip Hop Hollywood airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.