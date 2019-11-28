One Tree Hill cast members reunite for Lifetime Christmas movie A Christmas Wish

Several One Tree Hill cast members are reuniting for the Lifetime Christmas movie, A Christmas Wish.

For the second year in a row, OTH fan-favorite Hilarie Burton (Peyton Sawyer) is teaming up with some of her favorite people. She and Tyler Hilton (Chris Keller) star in the new flick as best friends, Faith and Wyatt. Megan Park, who is married to Hilton in real life, plays Faith’s sister Maggie.

After being encouraged by Maggie, Faith decides to participate in their town’s annual Christmas tradition. She writes her true heart’s desire down on a piece of paper and places it in a wooden wishing box.

Faith’s wish is to experience true love for the first time. In true Lifetime Christmas movie fashion, she meets handsome and eligible Andrew (Cristian de la Fuente), the next day. As Christmas nears, Faith begins to wonder if Andrew is her one true love, or if her heart’s desire is really with Wyatt.

Will Faith end up with the handsome stranger or her loyal best friend, who has secretly been in love with her for years. Fans won’t have to wait too much longer to find out which man is Faith’s first true love. The Lifetime Christmas movie premieres on Thanksgiving night.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton get married with help from two famous friends Related posts you might like

OTH cast members Lee Norris (Marvin “Mouth” McFadden), Antwon Tanner (Antwon “Skills” Taylor), Barbara Alyn Woods (Deb Scott), and Colin Fickes (Jimmy Edwards) join Hilton and Burton in the holiday film.

Last year several stars from The CW drama came together for the Lifetime Christmas movie, The Christmas Contract. Robert Buckley (Clayton Evans), and Danneel Ackles (Rachel Gatina) joined Burton, Hilton, and Tanner for the holiday flick. Hilton and Burton also starred in the 2013 hit, Christmas On the Bayou.

Hilarie Burton has made it clear she loves working with her friends. She chooses her acting gigs very wisely these days because working takes her away from her husband, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and their two children.

Tyler Hilton and the rest of the One Tree Hill gang featured in A Christmas Wish, have also used social media to share their excitement over working together again.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

A Christmas Wish premieres Thanksgiving night, Thursday, November 28th on Lifetime.