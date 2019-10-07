Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton get married with help from two famous friends

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton secretly got married over the weekend. The couple shocked fans, who thought they were already husband and wife, with their news on Monday.
Hilarie was first to announce the duo of over ten years officially wed on Saturday. She shared a candid black and white photo declaring they got married “for real.” In 2014, reports claimed the couple secretly got married, but that was not the case.
View this post on Instagram
This past weekend was the best of my entire life. There are dozens of thank yous I need to make. So bear with me over the next week as I gush over the amazing group of people who gave us this beautiful moment. But before we do any of that, Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real. We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I’ve been married and divorced before. All untrue. But WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything. Here’s the God’s honest fact: From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan , he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad. Standing up there with our children at our sides – celebrating all that has been – was bliss. I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years. It was private and magical and everything I dreamed. So yeah. I’m Mrs. Morgan. 10.5.19
They wed in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by close friends and family in upstate New York. Hilarie did not share details of their special day, other than to express it was one of the happiest days of her life.
The One Tree Hill alum gushed about her husband, admitting she has loved him since the day they met.
Jeffrey soon followed up his wife’s announcement with one of his own, paying tribute to his bride and their two kids. They are parents to 9-year-old son Gus and 20-month-old daughter, George.
The Walking Dead star revealed one crucial detail of their day, Jensen Ackles and Norman Reedus jointly officiated the wedding ceremony. Jeffrey thanked his costars and good friends in an Instagram post.
Hilarie’s good friend and former costar, Sophia Bush was spotted smiling at the happy couple in one photo. She also wrote a candid message to her friends on social media.
Willie Garson, who starred with Hilarie on White Collar, was also in attendance. He commented on her post, giving away that he was one of the few who got to witness the “I Do’s.”
View this post on Instagram
Ok. A few words… It was an intimate ceremony… performed by @jensenackles and @bigbaldhead with our kids at our sides… and the party of the century afterwards… thank you to all our friends and family. It was, without a doubt… the best day of our lives. Ever ever. Just never knew that it could be so damn perfect. It was. And more. Xxxxjd
Over the years, the couple has created a low-key life outside of the Hollywood spotlight. They call a small farm in upstate New York home, where they have fallen in love with the local community.
Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan got married after ten years together this past weekend. The couple was introduced by his Supernatural costar Jensen Ackles and her former One Tree Hill cast member Danneel Harris, who are married.
Congrats to Burton and Morgan on their nuptials.
Latest posts by Rachelle Lewis (see all)
- Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton get married with help from two famous friends - 7th October 2019
- Alessia Cara on Tonight with Jimmy Fallon: Queen of impressions returns to imitate Cardi B., Ariana Grande and more - 7th October 2019
- All American Season 2: What time does it come on, and what channel? - 7th October 2019