Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton get married with help from two famous friends

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton secretly got married over the weekend. The couple shocked fans, who thought they were already husband and wife, with their news on Monday.

Hilarie was first to announce the duo of over ten years officially wed on Saturday. She shared a candid black and white photo declaring they got married “for real.” In 2014, reports claimed the couple secretly got married, but that was not the case.

They wed in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by close friends and family in upstate New York. Hilarie did not share details of their special day, other than to express it was one of the happiest days of her life.

The One Tree Hill alum gushed about her husband, admitting she has loved him since the day they met.

Jeffrey soon followed up his wife’s announcement with one of his own, paying tribute to his bride and their two kids. They are parents to 9-year-old son Gus and 20-month-old daughter, George.

The Walking Dead star revealed one crucial detail of their day, Jensen Ackles and Norman Reedus jointly officiated the wedding ceremony. Jeffrey thanked his costars and good friends in an Instagram post.

Hilarie’s good friend and former costar, Sophia Bush was spotted smiling at the happy couple in one photo. She also wrote a candid message to her friends on social media.

Willie Garson, who starred with Hilarie on White Collar, was also in attendance. He commented on her post, giving away that he was one of the few who got to witness the “I Do’s.”

Over the years, the couple has created a low-key life outside of the Hollywood spotlight. They call a small farm in upstate New York home, where they have fallen in love with the local community.

Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan got married after ten years together this past weekend. The couple was introduced by his Supernatural costar Jensen Ackles and her former One Tree Hill cast member Danneel Harris, who are married.

Congrats to Burton and Morgan on their nuptials.