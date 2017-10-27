Not everyone you lose is a loss says Ceasar as crew pose for Black Ink Crew Season 6

Ceaser Emanuel and the Black Ink Crew having posing on photos posted on Instagram, as they get set for Season 6 of the Harlem-based show.

However, some faces were conspiciously absent from the photo with O’Sh*t Duncan not in the snap and it was always going to look strange with no Dutchess Lattimore.

She’s been busy back in North Carolina where she’s been running her own tattoo shop Pretty-N-Ink and hosting her own weekly radio show on Charlotte’s 92.7 The Block.

Fans on Ceaser’s Instagram seem happy enough Dutchess will not be back but they are wondering where O’Sh*t is, with one commenting: “So I take it osh*t is not in season 6 well his girlfriend/ wife got a hold on him.”

Another asked: “Did o shit leave?”

Sky has also been busy starring in VH1’s Scared Famous, where she joins a host of reality stars staying in one of the spookiest mansions in America.

Are you looking forward to Season 6 of Black Ink Crew?