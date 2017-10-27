Monsters and Critics
TV news - TV series - Movies - Top 10s

Not everyone you lose is a loss says Ceasar as crew pose for Black Ink Crew Season 6

27th October 2017 by
Black Ink Crew Season 6

Black Ink Crew Season 6 is coming soon, will you miss anyone?

Ceaser Emanuel and the Black Ink Crew having posing on photos posted on Instagram, as they get set for Season 6 of the Harlem-based show.

However, some faces were conspiciously absent from the photo with O’Sh*t Duncan not in the snap and it was always going to look strange with no Dutchess Lattimore.

She’s been busy back in North Carolina where she’s been running her own tattoo shop Pretty-N-Ink and hosting her own weekly radio show on Charlotte’s 92.7 The Block.

Fans on Ceaser’s Instagram seem happy enough Dutchess will not be back but they are wondering where O’Sh*t is, with one commenting: “So I take it osh*t is not in season 6 well his girlfriend/ wife got a hold on him.”

Another asked: “Did o shit leave?”

Scared Famous

Scared Famous features Sky

Sky has also been busy starring in VH1’s Scared Famous, where she joins a host of reality stars staying in one of the spookiest mansions in America.

Ceasar Black Ink Crew

Book an appointment with Ceasar if you fancy a tattoo and happen to be on Nassau

Are you looking forward to Season 6 of Black Ink Crew?

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages