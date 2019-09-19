Nicole and Azan won’t be on the next 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After — Here’s why

Nicole and Azan have been featured on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After despite not actually being married. And though Nicole promised that she and Azan were planning a wedding and that it would happen, it looks like TLC viewers won’t be watching it happen — at least not next season.

On Season 4 of Happily Ever After, Nicole never made it over to Morocco and her trip to Grenada to get some alone time with Azan was also canceled at the last minute. 90 Day Fiance fans never got a real answer as to why it was canceled. We were told it was a family emergency and neither Nicole or Azan would elaborate on what that was.

Naturally, Nicole’s reluctance to give details helped birth a slew of rumors about what Azan might really be up to in Morocco, including claims that he had a wife over there.

Despite all the drama and the absence of Azan on the TLC series, except for through video chats and phone calls, Nicole still said she and Azan would be married soon. It’s worth noting that they still aren’t married and she still hasn’t been back to Morocco to see him even after filming for the season ended.

Now it looks like 90 Day Fiance fans won’t be getting an update on Nicole and Azan for Season 5 of Happily Ever After because they won’t be on it.

It was on Instagram, in the comments, that Nicole verified that she and Azan chose not to film the upcoming season.

A fan asked Nicole, “Is it true that you and Azan won’t be on TLC anymore because you were physically violent with him?”

She didn’t say anything about the alleged abuse (and considering Angela’s treatment of Michael, it probably wasn’t that anyway).

Instead, Nicole answered, “No. we aren’t going to be on another season because we chose not to go on again right now.”

Certainly some 90 Day Fiance fans will be happy to learn that Nicole and Azan are not returning, still unmarried, for another season of Happily Ever After. Others would probably like to know what’s really going on.