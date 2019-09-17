90 Day Fiance fans react to Angela’s fight with Michael — Accuse her of abuse!

Over the past two episodes, viewers have been watching as Michael and Angela have continued to fight. The subject of the fight, according to Angela, has been Michael’s tendency to tell lies. But if you were to ask Michael’s fans, the story may be a bit different.

Ready to celebrate Michael’s birthday, he and Angela headed out to the boat docks, intent on enjoying a day out on the water. Angela asked Michael whether he had ever been on a boat before, to which he replied that he had not been since he was a young child.

We can only assume that Michael did not remember that he had posted a picture to his social media account of himself on the same boat just weeks before. Angela saw this picture, which had a woman in the background and became livid.

She canceled the couple’s day together, then hired a black SUV to take her back to the hotel, where she dumped Michael’s belongings in the hall.

Michael Does His Best to Apologize

After getting kicked out of the hotel room, Michael refused to go home. Instead, he wanted to wait around until Angela cooled off, hoping to make things right again. He was even forced to sleep in his car after Angela threw all of his belongings out of the room.

The next morning, Michael was ready and waiting when Angela came outside. She still didn’t want to talk to him though, and walked right on by.

Then, when she decided to get her hair done, Michael came in the shop, still trying to make peace.

An apologetic and cake “toting” Michael pulled up to the front of a hair salon while Angela was having her hair braided. Surely he had learned by now that the way to her heart was paved with sugary baked goods!

It wasn’t going to work this time. Instead, Angela coined a phrase that surely will be repeated by 90 Day Fiance fans.

“I feel like he’s trying to manipulate me with cake,” Angela said before leaving the hair shop to confront Michael in the parking lot.

Fans everywhere were shocked to see Angela take the cake and launch it straight for Michael’s face (without so much as a lick… that we could see).

Fans Begin to Cry Abuse

It didn’t take long for fans to become tired of Angela’s treatment of Michael. Many were quick to point out that she has become very physical with him during arguments or confrontations.

Footage has shown Angela shoving Michael, slapping him, and relentlessly yelling. Many fans have called this verbal abuse and have been calling on TLC to stop condoning the behavior.

I am tired of giving Angela a pass with the verbal, physical abuse she heaps upon Michael (?) A deranged bully who keeps Michael in line with the threat of a green card in America. She is disgusting. #90dayfiance — BettyBoop2019 (@boop2019) September 15, 2019

Angela is a bully and Michael lies in hopes to avoid it. Time to end the abuse & lies and walk away from each other. #90DayFiance — Lauren Romankewiz (@lromanke311) September 15, 2019

Others are quick to point out that abuse toward an immigrant partner is more common than we think. This example with Angela could be representative of a much more widespread problem.

Women and men like Angela seek out Ppl from other countries desperate to come to America so they can legally abuse and control them. They can’t work, drive, go anywhere, and have no family support for almost two years. #BeforeThe90Days #90DayFiance — Reality TV Bliss (@RealityTVBliss) September 16, 2019

Michael is crazy for taking that abuse from Angela! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/rTjMnDakk8 — Raedamaeys (@raedamaeys) September 16, 2019

Michael’s commitment is Oscar worthy. He takes abuse, Angela’s paranoias. The sex which I bet looks like two pigs fighting under a blanket. Her cigarette stank breath. Her constant cellphone drama. America or bust for Michael 😂 MMA make Michael American 😂 #90DayFiance — ղᥲყᥒᥲყ (@OfStepford) September 16, 2019

When Enough is Enough

In a day and age where issues such as abuse, equality, and immigration are dealt with on a daily basis, people are bound to ask, when have we gone too far?

We all enjoy watching 90 Day Fiance, in good part for the humor it brings. But fans are now asking TLC the question, when is enough enough? When do we cross over from the good-natured fun of a TV show into an issue that a network should take a stand on?

I can’t stand watching Angela abuse Michael… I don’t care what he did wrong it’s not right and shame on @TLC for condoning it and not putting up a disclaimer…😡😡😡 #90DayFianceBeforeThe90Day #90DayFiance — Barbara Emma (@MsBarbaraEmma) September 16, 2019

This is not the first time that 90 Day Fiance fans have cried abuse. A spotlight was shone on the issue when former cast member Larissa dos Santos Lima was arrested and charged with domestic abuse, only to then turn the tables on her now ex-husband Colt Johnson by accusing him of psychological abuse.

Fans have also complained that Nicole Nafziger’s treatment of fiance Azan Tefou has bordered on physical abuse.

He doesn't defend you because you've cheated on him twice, abuse him in public, belittle his family and religion. Wake up Nicole #90DayFiance — amie (@amiejune) November 27, 2017

Why wasn’t Nicole asked about her physical abuse towards Azan in the finale? #90DayFiance — Tabitha Pulinattu (@TPulinattu) December 20, 2017

Time will tell what will happen between Angela and Michael, though this is likely not the last time that the issue of abuse will be brought up by fans. Perhaps the discussion that this subject brings among fans is good, as it can we bring about awareness. And only through awareness can we foster real change for the better whether that change is on the other side of a camera, being filmed for TV, or in the living room down the street, it’s worth it.

