New ‘stone fragment’ clue in lesser-known Curse of Oak Island Season 5 trailer

Masses of clues about what is found on The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 have already been revealed in two widely circulated trailers — but a lesser-known third one includes something new altogether.

The initial trailer, which we revealed exclusively last month, showed several potentially huge discoveries including a coin estimated to be from the 1600s.

A second trailer which came out days later also showed Marty Lagina examining what looked like some sort of spike or bone.

However a third one, which has been much more under the radar, includes what could be another hugely significant find for the team.

DON’T MISS: See the amazing new pictures of The Curse of Oak Island Season 5

In it footage shows two separate scenes of what appears to be some sort of stone fragment, possibly slate, being closely examined.

Obviously of significance, one shot shows Marty examining it outside while Rick stands next to him, while separate footage sees it being handled as it undergoes testing in a lab.

Tomorrow marks just one week to go until Season 5 premieres on History, when all will be revealed. Watch the third trailer below!

The Curse of Oak Island returns to History for Season 5 next Tuesday, November 7.