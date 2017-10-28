The Curse of Oak Island Season 5: See the first amazing pictures

Here are the first amazing pictures of The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 — which show what could be Rick and Marty Lagina and the team in the original Money Pit.

The string of new images show several fascinating scenes from the upcoming season, including of the group in and around a massive dig site with old timber planks lining the side.

One image, shown above, shows Rick by himself inside the hole, with the boards and an old wooden ladder coming out the ground behind him.

His face is smiling as he looks intently at something he has found. What it is remains to be seen, but could the hole be the original Money Pit that the Season 5 trailer suggested that the team find?

Other intriguing images show Rick handing something to his brother Marty, and the whole team standing inside the hole — while separate pictures show Marty thigh-deep in the swamp with a shovel. One photo shows him pointing to something in the distance.

Other members of the team shown in the new images include Craig Tester, Jack Begley — sporting an impressive beard — Dan Henskee, Peter Fornetti, and both Dan and Dave Blankenship.

Other photos of particular note are one of Jack Begley looking for items as he hoses down debris on a mesh-covered trough.

Another shows Dan Henskee showing Craig Tester something on a piece of paper which looks like it could be a map, while a separate one shows Rick discussing something with the pair.

In one pic, Marty is seen chopping down a tree with a chainsaw, while another sees him at the controls of an excavator. A panoramic picture also shows two cranes set up around the Money Pit area — which were also seen in recent drone footage taken over the island.

The pictures, including more below, come after we exclusively revealed the first full trailer for The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 earlier this month, which hinted at some huge discoveries to come this season — including the original Money Pit.

At one point the brothers fist-pumped as Rick told Marty: “I think we found the Money Pit.” Marty replied: “I know we found the Money Pit.”

Marty also said in an interview with producers: “We not only found the Money Pit, the Money Pit is real.”

Another scene showed a coin being found which was estimated at the time of the discovery to be from around the 1600s, as well as a chest being opened by a key, and Rick examining a key which he said looked like it was for a “lock within a lock”.

Other interesting moments showed a huge boulder being excavated by Marty, and the team facing potential disaster when someone is accidentally blasted by an out-of-control high-pressure hose.

Rick was also seen inside a cave shining a torch on the walls, while a separate scene showed what looked like a Templar cross etched into a different wall.

Fans of The Curse of Oak Island know well the famous saying that another person needs to die searching for treasure on the island before it reveals its secrets.

A second trailer later showed additional scenes, including of Marty examining an object which looked like either a bone or some sort of spike. A diver was also filmed going down a steel shaft rigged up with cameras and torches.

See the rest of the new pictures from The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 below…

The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 premieres November 7 on History.