Monsters and Critics
TV news - TV series - Movies - Top 10s

The Curse of Oak Island Season 5: See the first amazing pictures

28th October 2017 by
Rick examines an object inside a hole in The Curse of Oak Island Season 5

Rick smiles as he examines an object inside a timber-lined hole on The Curse of Oak Island Season 5. An old wooden ladder emerges from the ground behind him. Could this be the original Money Pit?

Here are the first amazing pictures of The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 — which show what could be Rick and Marty Lagina and the team in the original Money Pit.

The string of new images show several fascinating scenes from the upcoming season, including of the group in and around a massive dig site with old timber planks lining the side.

One image, shown above, shows Rick by himself inside the hole, with the boards and an old wooden ladder coming out the ground behind him.

His face is smiling as he looks intently at something he has found. What it is remains to be seen, but could the hole be the original Money Pit that the Season 5 trailer suggested that the team find?

Other intriguing images show Rick handing something to his brother Marty, and the whole team standing inside the hole — while separate pictures show Marty thigh-deep in the swamp with a shovel. One photo shows him pointing to something in the distance.

Other members of the team shown in the new images include Craig Tester, Jack Begley — sporting an impressive beard — Dan Henskee, Peter Fornetti, and both Dan and Dave Blankenship.

Marty and Rick Lagina on The Curse of Oak Island Season 5

Rick hands Marty an object, as they stand on either side of the old wooden planks

Marty and Rick Lagina inside an excavated hole on on The Curse of Oak Island Season 5

Rick and Marty inside the pit, with Marty resting his hand on the old ladder

The Curse of Oak Island team inside the dig hole

The Curse of Oak Island team inside the hole with the excavator on the right

Rick Lagina looking at something inside an excavated hold on The Curse of Oak Island Season 5

A full wider-angle picture of Rick examining the object from inside the dig site

The Curse of Oak Island team above what looks like the excavated hole

The team standing above what looks like the edge of the dig site, potentially the original Money Pit

Rick in the swamp on on The Curse of Oak Island Season 5

Rick, wearing waders and carrying a shovel, inside the swamp

Rick at the swamp on on The Curse of Oak Island Season 5

Rick looks at something inside the swamp, with shovel still in hand

Rick points from inside the swamp on on The Curse of Oak Island Season 5

Rick points at something in the distance as the others look on

Other photos of particular note are one of Jack Begley looking for items as he hoses down debris on a mesh-covered trough.

Another shows Dan Henskee showing Craig Tester something on a piece of paper which looks like it could be a map, while a separate one shows Rick discussing something with the pair.

Jack Begley washes debris with a hose

Jack hoses down debris as he sieves it using a mesh-covered trough

Dan Henskee shows Craig Tester a piece of paper which appears to bear a map

Rick speaks to Dan Henskee and Craig Tester on on The Curse of Oak Island Season 5

Rick gestures as he discusses something with Dan and Craig

In one pic, Marty is seen chopping down a tree with a chainsaw, while another sees him at the controls of an excavator. A panoramic picture also shows two cranes set up around the Money Pit area — which were also seen in recent drone footage taken over the island.

Marty driving an excavator on on The Curse of Oak Island Season 5

Marty concentrates intently while at the controls of the excavator

Marty cuts down a tree on on The Curse of Oak Island Season 5

Marty wears ear protectors as he chops down a tree using a chainsaw

The pictures, including more below, come after we exclusively revealed the first full trailer for The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 earlier this month, which hinted at some huge discoveries to come this season — including the original Money Pit.

At one point the brothers fist-pumped as Rick told Marty: “I think we found the Money Pit.” Marty replied: “I know we found the Money Pit.”

Marty also said in an interview with producers: “We not only found the Money Pit, the Money Pit is real.”

Another scene showed a coin being found which was estimated at the time of the discovery to be from around the 1600s, as well as a chest being opened by a key, and Rick examining a key which he said looked like it was for a “lock within a lock”.

Other interesting moments showed a huge boulder being excavated by Marty, and the team facing potential disaster when someone is accidentally blasted by an out-of-control high-pressure hose.

Rick was also seen inside a cave shining a torch on the walls, while a separate scene showed what looked like a Templar cross etched into a different wall.

Fans of The Curse of Oak Island know well the famous saying that another person needs to die searching for treasure on the island before it reveals its secrets.

A second trailer later showed additional scenes, including of Marty examining an object which looked like either a bone or some sort of spike. A diver was also filmed going down a steel shaft rigged up with cameras and torches.

See the rest of the new pictures from The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 below…

Rick Lagina

A promotional close-up of Rick inside the excavated dig area

Marty Lagina

A close-up of Marty, who suggested in the trailer that the team had found the original Money Pit

Dave Blankenship on on The Curse of Oak Island Season 5

Dave Blankenship smiles — and for good reason, if the clues on this season are anything to go by

Dave Blankenship on on The Curse of Oak Island Season 5

Dan Blankenship, who as fans know has a long history with Oak Island

Dan Henskee and Dan and Dave Blankenship

Dan Henskee and the Blankeships posing by old machinery

Craig Tester, Dan Henskee, Dave Blankenship, Marty Lagina and Rick Lagina

Craig Tester, Dan Henskee, Dave, and Marty and Rick Lagina sharing a joke

Marty and Rick Lagina

Rick and Marty pose together. Just what they have found remains to be seen…

The Curse of Oak Island Season 5 premieres November 7 on History.

Read more about The Curse of Oak Island.

Got something to say about this? Tell us in the comments!

You may also like

Pages