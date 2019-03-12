New Amsterdam Season 2: What we know about premiere date and plot

Last month, NBC announced that New Amsterdam had been renewed for a Season 2. The show started out with a small order, but Season 1 grew and nine additional episodes were added by the network.

Now that Season 2 has received a green light, fans of the show are wondering how long they have to wait until the new season airs on NBC.

New Amsterdam actually fell into the regular primetime schedule cycle, starting with the pilot in September. The fall finale aired in late November, putting the show on a small holiday break.

The show returned in early January and wraps up in March with Episode 16. Given this schedule, it’s quite possible that Season 2 will premiere in September or early October 2019.

If the show follows this pattern, there will be another fall finale in late November and the show will return for the second half of the season in January.

NBC hasn’t revealed how many episodes are expected to be part of Season 2, but it could be anywhere from 16 to 22. This Is Us only has 18 episodes per season.

Fans are excited about New Amsterdam receiving a second season.

@NBCNewAmsterdam renewed for season 2! So excited to see this cast again. Filled with love, laughter, struggles & accomplishments. #NewAmsterdam is perfection 👨‍⚕️👩‍⚕️ — Yaz (@Yazzy74) March 9, 2019

Addicted to #NewAmsterdam …Anxiously await for Season 2 — ashimatyagi (@ashimatyagi4) March 6, 2019

Just finished watching the first season of #newamsterdam and am completely blown away by the stellar performances of each actor. My favourite being Dr. Kapoor and Max …can’t wait for Season 2. — ashimatyagi (@ashimatyagi4) March 6, 2019

In terms of the plot, New Amsterdam is primarily based on Dr. Eric Manheimer’s memoir from 2012 called Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital.

In his book, Manheimer talks about working as a doctor while battling throat cancer. While Season 1 was about his diagnosis and working at the hospital during treatment, the show will also draw on the 150 notebooks that he kept during his treatment.

While Dr. Manheimer took months off to recover, New Amsterdam won’t be showcasing Dr. Max Goodwin’s time away from the hospital.

Instead, the character will continue to work through his treatment. It’s possible that Dr. Manheimer’s personal story will change a bit during Season 2 to make his memoir more television friendly.

Dr. Manheimer actually serves as a writer for the show, offering his medical expertise to make the show more realistic.

In terms of the cast, it hasn’t been revealed who will return. It is expected that Ryan Eggold will return in the role of Dr. Max Goodwin.

In addition, Janet Montgomery is also expected to return after she recently gave birth to her baby girl. Freema Agyeman, Jocko Sims, Tyler Labine, and Anupam Kher are also expected to return at the present time.

New Amsterdam airs tonight at 10/9c on NBC.