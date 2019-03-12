Who plays Dr. Lauren Bloom on New Amsterdam? Janet Montgomery is a new mom

Janet Montgomery is currently starring as Dr. Lauren Bloom on NBC’s newest hit, New Amsterdam. But this busy actress has been active for years and she recently had a baby with her partner, Joe Fox.

Even though fans may recognize her as the Adderall-addicted doctor on the show, she actually has a lengthy acting resume with lots of smaller gigs. Plus, she has two upcoming projects.

She just finished filming Nighthawks where she plays Marguerite, and another project is currently in post-production where she plays Bridget in the movie, Think Like A Dog.

Montgomery was born on October 29, 1985, in Bournemouth, UK. She relocated to London after receiving a scholarship at a dancing school. Her first acting gig was in 2007, where she starred on the UK teen series, Skins.

Just a few years later, she relocated to Los Angeles, where she was cast in the movie, The Hills Run Red in 2009. That same year, she also starred in Wrong Turn 3: Left For Dead, and Accused at 17.

She would later appear in Black Swan and Our Idiot Brother. In 2012, she won the lead role in CBS’s Made In Jersey. The show only ran for a single season.

Before New Amsterdam, she starred in Salem as Mary Sibley for three years. She’s also known for her role as Olivia Maine on This Is Us, even though she only starred on the hit show for five episodes.

Janet even filmed a single episode of Black Mirror, where she played Beth in the episode White Christmas. She was also in Downton Abbey in 2013, where she played Freda Dudley Ward. Needless to say, she has an extensive resume with lots of different roles and challenges.

In September 2018, she posted a photo with her former Salem co-star Shane West, calling it a Salem reunion. Salem was the first original series for WGN back in 2014.

Janet Montgomery is with Joe Fox. The two have been dating since November 2017. On March 1 of this year, Janet welcomed her daughter Sunday Juno Fox into the world.

Montgomery opened up about her birthing experience on social media, revealing that she had to get an emergency C-section. She also opened up about recovering at home.

On New Amsterdam, fans were worried that Janet Montgomery was done with the show, as her character had to deal with an Adderall addiction.

However, since Janet was pregnant and possibly showing during filming, her character didn’t film the last few episodes of Season 1. There’s no reason to believe that she won’t be back for Season 2.

New Amsterdam airs tonight at 10/9c on NBC.