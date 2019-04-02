Netflix renews The Umbrella Academy for Season 2

The Umbrella Season 2 is official! Netflix just confirmed the renewal of series for a second season consisting of 10 one-hour episodes.

The superhero TV series, first released on Netflix in February 2019, is based on writer Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Bá’s comic book series of the same name, first published by Dark Horse Comics in September 2007.

The comic books series, adapted for TV by Blackman and Jeremy Slater, follows a dysfunctional group of seven super-powered youngsters adopted by the billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) after their birth to separate mothers on October 1, 1989.

Their mothers had shown no signs of pregnancy until they went into labor on the same day and gave birth.

Sir Hargreeves raised the children and trained them at his The Umbrella Academy so that they can one day save the world.

The siblings become separated, but following news of Sir Hargreeves’ passing, six surviving siblings come together to investigate the mysterious circumstances surrounding their father’s death and to prevent an impending apocalypse.

Showrunner Steve Blackman (Altered Carbon) is set to return for The Umbrella Academy Season 2. Blackman will be executive producing Season 2 with Jeff F. King, Mike Richardson, Gerard Way, Keith Goldberg, and Gabriel Bá.

Universal Content Productions (UCP) is producing The Umbrella Season 2 for the streaming giant Netflix.

The Umbrella Season 2 will feature Tom Hopper as Number One (Luther), David Castaneda as Number Two (Diego), Emmy Raver-Lampman as Number Three (Allison), Robert Sheehan as Number Four (Klaus), Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Justin H. Min as Number Six (Ben), and Ellen Page as Number Seven (Vanya).

The Umbrella Academy Season 1 concluded on a cliffhanger, with the Hargreeves siblings traveling back in time to prevent the apocalypse. Season 2 will pick up where Season 1 left off.

The comic book currently includes three volumes: Apocalypse Suite, Dallas, and Hotel Oblivion. The Umbrella Academy Season 1 focused on the first installment of the comic books series, titled Apocalypse Suite, and parts of the second installment, titled Dallas.

Season 2 is expected to be based on the remaining part of Dallas and possibly parts of Hotel Oblivion.

Production of The Umbrella Season 2 is set to start this summer in Toronto, Canada.