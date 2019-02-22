The Umbrella Academy season 2 on Netflix: Release date, trailers, cast, plot and everything we know so far

Fans are anticipating the return of The Umbrella Academy for season 2 after Netflix dropped all 10 episodes of the first season on February 15. The series became an instant hit around the world and is currently generating a lot of online buzz for Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy is based on a superhero comic book series by Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá. It follows a “dysfunctional family of superheroes” who are trying to save the world from an imminent apocalypse.

The inaugural season of The Umbrella Academy ended with a major cliffhanger in which the Hargreeves siblings travel back in time to undo the apocalypse.

Although the first season of The Umbrella Academy only dropped on Netflix this month, fans around the world who have binge-watched all the 10 episodes are already eagerly looking forward to The Umbrella Academy season 2

Fans are wondering whether there will be season 2 of The Umbrella Academy on Netflix. They are also wondering what happens next after the cliffhanger ending of season 1.

To answer your questions, here is everything we know so far about the highly anticipated The Umbrella Academy season 2, including whether Netflix is actually planning for another season of the show and when fans can hope it will launch on the streaming platform.

We will also answer your questions about the expected cast, teasers and trailers and the plot of The Umbrella Academy season 2.

This page will also be updated over time with breaking news about The Umbrella Academy season 2.

Will there be The Umbrella Academy season 2?

Netflix has not yet green-lighted The Umbrella Academy for season 2, but following the overwhelmingly positive response to season 1, the series is widely expected to get another season.

Showrunner Steve Blackman and writer Gerard Way have publicly expressed optimism that Netflix will soon give the green light for season 2. Blackman has also talked about plans for The Umbrella Academy season 2 in recent interviews.

The fact that the showrunners ended season 1 with a major cliffhanger shows that they planned for multiple seasons of the show from the start. They are unlikely to run out of source material too soon. Writer Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Bá have talked about their plans to stay ahead of the TV series as they aim to create an eight part comic book series.

The Umbrella Academy comic book series already includes three volumes, namely Apocalypse Suite, Dallas, and Hotel Oblivion. The Umbrella Academy season 1 only covered Apocalypse Suite and a small part of Dallas, so there is still plenty of source material left for season 2.

Way and Bá are currently working on the next installment in the comic book series and plan to release it after a short break.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 release date

Netflix has neither confirmed The Umbrella Academy for season 2 nor announced a release date.

If, as expected, Netflix renews The Umbrella Academy for season 2, fans can expect it to premiere sometime in 2020 or early 2021. This projection is based on Blackman’s estimation that it takes “around 18 months” to make a new season of the TV show.

The Umbrella Academy season 1 was first officially announced in July 2017 and started filming in January 2018. The first season premiered in February 2019, about 18 months after the first official announcement of the series.

However, because Netflix would be keen to capitalize on the buzz generated by season 1, they could plan for a shorter season 2 production cycle. Netflix usually aims to release a new season roughly a year after the previous one. But there are other factors that could delay the launch of a new season, such as the time it takes to write the new episodes, and other production contingencies, such as reshooting.

But overall, Netflix would reasonably aim to release season 2 before the end of 2020.

How many episodes will The Umbrella Academy season 2 feature?

We don’t yet know how many episodes that The Umbrella Academy season 2 will feature, but 10 episodes seem likely since Netflix shows usually have the same number of episodes across the seasons.

The Umbrella Academy details

The Umbrella Academy is a web TV series based on the comic books series of the same name by writer Gerard Way and artist Gabriel Bá. The comic book series has been published by Dark Horse Comics since 2007.

Way and Bá’s comic book series is being adapted for TV by Steve Blackman and Jeremy Slater. The adaptation was originally planned as a movie but the plans for the film were shelved in 2015 in favor of the current TV series.

Netflix officially greenlit the series in July 2017 and season 1 was released on February 15, 2019.

The series is produced by Universal Cable Productions in association with Boderline Entertainment and Dark Horse Entertainment. The Umbrella Academy stars Ellen Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, and Mary J. Blige.

The show follows a “dysfunctional family” of sibling superheroes adopted by billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves. The siblings became separated but they come together after the death of their foster father to save the world from the threat of an apocalypse.

The series has so far received positive critical reviews and favorable audience response.

The Umbrella Academy is a Netflix Original, so season 2 will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy: Plot summary

The Umbrella Academy season 1 tells the story of seven youngsters gifted with superpowers. They were all born mysteriously on the same day (October 1, 1989) and at the same time by separate mothers who had not shown any signs of pregnancy until they went into labor to give birth.

The children were adopted by the billionaire entrepreneur Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) who gave each child a number instead of a name. He raised and trained them at his “The Umbrella Academy” to become a superhero team. And all of them, save Number Five, eventually acquired names in addition to the assigned numbers.

Number One came to be known as Luther (Tom Hopper), Number Two as Diego (David Castañeda), Number Three as Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Number Four as Klaus (Robert Sheehan), Number Five was never given a name (Aidan Gallagher), Number Six as Ben (Justin H. Min), and Number Seven as Vanya (Ellen Page).

The children went their separate ways when they were teenagers but came back together after the death of their foster father. At the funeral of Sir Hargreeves, Number Five arrives from the future to reveal to his siblings that an apocalypse is imminent.

The siblings must team up to prevent the apocalypse but the dysfunctional family must first overcome the challenges of staying together due to differences between the individuals.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 trailer

If, as expected, Netflix renews The Umbrella Academy for season 2, the timing of the release of teasers and trailers will depend on the start of production and the planned release date.

Netflix released the first teaser for season 1 on December 8, 2018. The first official trailer for the first season was released on January 24, two weeks before season 2 launched on Netflix. So, if the series is renewed for season 2, Netflix could once again release a teaser ahead of a full trailer for the upcoming season.

And if Netflix follows the schedule for season 1, we can expect the official trailer to arrive very close to the release date in 2020 or in early 2021.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 cast

All the Hargreeves siblings will return if The Umbrella Academy season 2 happens, since all of them survived season 1 (fans had feared that Allison died but she returned). However, the element of time travel introduced in season 1 sets up wider possibilities regarding the returning cast members, including those who died in season 1.

The complete list of the Hargreeves siblings expected to return for season 2 follows:

Tom Hopper as Luther (Number one), David Castaneda as Diego (Number Two), Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison (Number Three), Robert Sheehan as Klaus (Number Four), Aidan Gallagher as Number Five, Justin H. Min as Ben (Number Six), Ellen Pages as Vanya (Number seven).

Fans can also expect Cameron Britton to return as Hazel. The time-traveling character managed to escape the apocalypse with girlfriend Agnes (Sheila McCarthy).

Characters who died in the first season but who could return due to the time travel factor include Cha Cha, played by Mary J. Blige (It appears Cha Cha died when the meteor hit). Others who died in season 1 are Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, Jordan Claire Robbins as the robot Grace, Ashley Madekwe as Detective Patch, John Magaro as Harold Jenknins/Leonard Peabody, Adam Godley as Pogo, and Kate Walsh as The Handler.

In the final episode of the series, the siblings come together to stop Vanya (Ellen Page) from using her apocalyptic fire to destroy the world. But instead, she hits the moon with a blast and sends a deadly fragment falling down to Earth.

Number Five saves the day when he pulls the team back in time to when they were teenagers so that they can have a chance to undo the apocalypse.

The time travel means that we could see actors playing the younger versions of the Hargreeves. The return to the past could also mean that Ben returns bodily rather than as the ghost that appears only in Klaus’s visions.

The Umbrella Academy season 2 plot

Season 1 ended with the Hargreeves siblings teaming up to stop their sister Vanya from destroying the world. But tragically, she accidentally hits the moon with the force of her powers and sends a huge fragment of the moon hurtling down to Earth. Number Five quickly transports them back in time so that they can change history and avert the apocalypse. We catch a glimpse of them as they are about to travel in time as their younger selves.

The plot of The Umbrella Academy season 2 will follow the efforts of the siblings to prevent their sister Vanya from using her powers to destroy the world. They will try to help her to control her powers.

The Umbrella Academy season 1 was based on the first volume of Way’s comic series Apocalypse Suite, and part of the second volume, titled Dallas. Way has shared with fans that The Umbrella Academy season 2 will incorporate more material from Dallas.

Blackman has confirmed that they plan to follow the source material (Way’s comic book series) as much as possible. But it is inevitable that parts of the storyline will deviate from the comic book storyline. For instance, the Hargreeves did not have to go back in time to save the world in the comics.

With the source material for Umbrella Academy season 2 already published, fans have an idea what to expect of The Umbrella Academy season 2 and the actors are already talking about what they want for their characters in the upcoming season.

“… for me it’s gonna be so interesting to explore Vanya,” Ellen Page said. “It’s like Vanya 2.0– less repressed and what does that mean in the good ways and bad kinda thing.”

Robert Sheehan (Klaus) said he hoped season 2 will explore the “transformative” nature of his character.

“He’s constantly emerging into this new self. He’s a butterfly that refuses to leave the cocoon, or he keeps going back into it,” Sheehan said. “I’d love to see Klaus re-formed as something else, different completely. Hopefully, if the murmurings are to be believed, that’s kind of where we’re headed. I think he’s in a constant state of change and that would bring much excitement for me.”