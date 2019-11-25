NCIS spoilers: Special Agent Gibbs becomes a babysitter

NCIS spoilers from CBS have been released in advance of Tuesday night’s new episode. While fans are still looking ahead to the return of Ziva David in the fall finale, there is still time for an episode before Thanksgiving.

As a quick reminder, the last episode of the show had the NCIS team investigating the death of a member of the Navy’s most elite band. It ended with everyone enjoying a concert and the great music that came with it.

Now, it’s back to business for the NCIS team in an episode called IRL. The term itself comes from the online world and translates to In Real Life, but maybe there will be a twist to the meaning.

According to CBS, a popular gaming app is going to live-stream the murder of a petty officer. That will put the team in action to figure out what happened and how it ended up online.

An important substory from the episode could lead to some humor and also show off the softer side of NCIS Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. We haven’t seen it all that often, but it happens when he shares scenes with his young neighbor. And that is exactly what will happen on Tuesday night.

When Sarah (Louise Barnes) has to leave for a last-minute trip, she has to find someone to watch out for Phineas (Jack Fisher). Enter Gibbs, who will be left in charge of his 11-year-old neighbor. This is the same boy that Gibbs had been teaching how to play catch earlier in the season.

A clip of Gibbs being left in charge is shared below.

While this certainly isn’t going to be a hugely dramatic episode of NCIS, Season 17, Episode 9 certainly has the possibility of being very engaging. It’s a good episode to have as we head into Thanksgiving, especially since it will show the importance of family.

Following IRL, the next two weeks will be off before NCIS returns for the fall finale on Tuesday, December 17.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.