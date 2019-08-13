NCIS Season 17 release date: When does show come back on TV in fall 2019?

The NCIS Season 17 release date has been set by CBS. The fall television schedule is ready for the network, with one of its top dramas ready to come back for another run.

There are a number of questions that come along with the new season of the show, including what happened during the Season 16 NCIS finale. Was Ziva David really there? Or was that scene with actress Cote de Pablo all in the mind of Gibbs (Mark Harmon)?

A number of fan theories have also been floating around the internet, with a discussion taking place about who would replace Gibbs if he was done being the leader of the team. Could Ziva step up and take the mantle? Or is the job McGee’s (Sean Murray).

When is NCIS Season 17 release date?

The NCIS season premiere falls on Tuesday, September 24. The show will be in the 8/7c time slot for CBS again, followed by Season 2 of FBI and Season 6 of NCIS: New Orleans each week.

All of the primary cast members are slated to return to the series for another season. That includes Emily Wickersham as Ellie Bishop, Wilmer Valderrama as Nick Torres, Maria Bello as Jack Sloane, Brian Dietzen as Dr. Jummy Palmer, Diona Reasonover as Kasie Hines, Rocky Carroll as Leon Vance, and David McCallum as Dr. Ducky Mallard.

McCallum is now in a reduced version of his role.

During the Season 16 finale, Tobias Fornell (played by Joe Spano) returned to the show. His daughter was going through a crisis, with Fornell and Gibbs stepping up to try to solve a case in relation to it.

The episode also saw the return of the character Diane Sterling, who had been married to both men on the show.

Diane died earlier in the run of the show, but Gibbs was still seeing her during the Season 16 finale. This raises questions about whether or not Ziva was really there, but fans loved seeing her, if only for a moment at the end of the episode.

NCIS returns with new CBS episodes on September 24 and airs each Tuesday night at 8/7c.