Ziva returns to NCIS cast: Cote de Pablo shocks viewers

Ziva has returned to the NCIS cast and fans hoping for Cote de Pablo’s return have been rewarded.

On the Season 16 finale, Cote de Pablo showed up in the final moments of the episode. As Gibbs (Mark Harmon) was struggling with some internal demons, Ziva appeared at the top of his basement stairs.

Ziva had just a few lines of dialogue, but it is going to have CBS viewers excited all summer.

“Hello, Gibbs. No time for pleasantries. You’re in danger.”

Finding no response from Gibbs, Ziva had one more line to close out the season finale.

“Well, aren’t you gonna say something?”

Has Ziva really returned to the NCIS cast?

Earlier in Season 16, there were several heavy hints that Ziva David may have survived and that she hadn’t actually died on the show. There was no real proof that she lived, but there was a mounting pile of circumstantial evidence.

CBS has already revealed that Cote de Pablo is going to guest start in the Season 17 premiere episode. Her exact role hasn’t yet been revealed, so there is still a lot of conjecture about what just took place.

Is Ziva alive? Was Gibbs hallucinating her? The episode was already packed with people from Gibbs’ past, including his ex-wife, who had died earlier in the run of the series.

Since Diane wasn’t really there, does it also prove that Gibbs was hallucinating Ziva? It’s an important question with no answers yet.

No matter how Cote de Pablo appears within the NCIS cast during Season 17, she will definitely be seen on screen. The character of Ziva David is officially coming back for at least one more episode.

If Ziva is truly alive, then it is also possible that she has more guest-starring appearances.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.