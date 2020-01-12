NCIS: Los Angeles new episode has Callen partnering with Deeks

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

The new episode of NCIS: Los Angeles has the team looking into the rise of deaths caused by black market opioid use. They stumble upon the revelation while investigating a singular death and the team is then off and running.

During this new episode, called High Society, there is going to be an interesting partner swap within the NCIS team. At the suggestion of Sam (LL Cool J), they are going to do things a little differently for this case.

In the first sneak peek for the episode, which can be seen below, Sam is working with Kensi (Daniela Ruah). They seem pretty professional in the scene that was shared.

With Sam and Kensi working together, it also means that Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) are going to make up the other partnership.

Deeks likes to talk a lot, which provides some heavy foreshadowing that he is about to ask Callen some personal questions as they carry out their part of the investigation. Viewers should expect those discussions to eventually land on Anna Kolcheck (played by Bar Paley during past episodes).

Having Callen and Deeks sharing scenes will also probably provide some humor to the episode, giving fans a different viewpoint on how the team goes about doing its job with each case. Will Callen be able to put up with Deeks the whole time?

Season 11, Episode 13 serves as the second installment during the second half of the season. The show returned last week and had the NCIS: L.A. team working with the CIA to unravel a mystery. The episode saw actress Dina Meyer return as a character that she had also played in Season 10.

This time, one of the primary guest stars will be Moon Bloodgood, who is back as Katherine Casillas.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.