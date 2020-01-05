Who is Veronica Stephens on NCIS: Los Angeles cast? Dina Meyer returns

Veronica Stephens is back on NCIS: Los Angeles for the latest episode of the show. It means that the NCIS team is working on a joint case with the CIA, or at least that is what it may look like on the surface.

According to the CBS description for the January 5 episode, “CIA Officer Veronica Stephens asks the team for help when an Agricultural engineer Hetty asked her to bring to the United States disappears.”

This new episode is called Groundwork, which serves as Episode 12 for Season 11. It is the first time in a while that NCIS: L.A. has been on CBS as the network took a long holiday break.

Now, it returns with a face who was also on the show during Season 10.

Last year, the character of Stephens appeared on an episode called Heist, where the team investigated an elaborate bank heist that was done to steal a safe deposit box. That was when viewers learned that she worked for the CIA.

Who plays Veronica Stephens on NCIS: Los Angeles?

Actress Dina Meyer returns to her role on the show for the January 5 episode. She has been acting for a long time, and her IMDb page is packed with credits.

Meyer is still probably best known for her role as Dizzy Flores from Starship Troopers. She also played essential characters in the movies Johnny Mnemonic (Jane), Saw (Kerry), and Star Trek: Nemesis (Commander Donatra).

Eagle-eyed CBS fans may also recognize that Dina Meyer played the character of Holly Snow during two 2010 episodes of NCIS. This won’t be the first time that the NCIS family of shows has reused a character actor like this.

Other acting credits for Meyer include appearing in one episode each of Castle, The Mentalist, Burn Notice, Nip/Tuck, Criminal Minds, Kingdom, and Code Black.

It shows how many projects she has been in and how good she is at adjusting to each program.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.