Nathan Griffith’s sister comes to Jenelle Evans’ defense after custody issue

Jenelle Evans has been criticized for how she’s handled herself, her kids, and her marriage over the past couple of months. While she’s been slammed for sticking with David Eason after he reportedly shot the family dog and the children were removed, she continued to defend her actions.

Kaiser’s biological father Nathan Griffith had plenty to say, as he was worried about his son’s safety at the Eason residence.

While Nathan claims that Jenelle could be a better parent during the situation and how he would be more fit than her, it doesn’t sound like his own sister agrees.

“I think a lot of things have been exaggerated and blown out of proportion. I don’t see Jenelle as an unfit parent or someone that doesn’t love her kids,” Nathan’s sister Heather Griffith told Hollywood Life about how Jenelle is handling the situation.

“I watch her go through this process, and she’s tried to remain so positive but she was just so sad. After getting to know her over the past few months — we recently became closer when the kids were taken away — I don’t see her as this horrible, vindictive person that she’s constantly being played out to be. I think she is just constantly under attack and I don’t think that she’s unfit as a parent.”

On July 4, Jenelle regained custody of her kids and Kaiser, Ensley, and David’s biological daughter Maryssa were returned to the home.

Yesterday, it was revealed that David won’t face charges in the shooting death of Nugget, as police could find no evidence that it actually occurred. In a statement, the police also explained that the entire incident was made up for publicity. At least she has Heather in her corner when it comes to her parenting.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.