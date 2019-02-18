Nadia Hilker on The Walking Dead: Find out more about Magna in Season 9

Nadia Hilker as Magna on The Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Nadia Hilker from The Walking Dead appeared on the latest episode of Talking Dead. The AMC interview show helped viewers get to know the actress behind the character of Magna.

Hilker joined TWD for Season 9, appearing for the first time in the final episode for Rick Grimes (played by Andrew Lincoln). Magna appeared as part of a group looking for safety as they were chased by walkers. They came across Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming), who took them to Alexandria.

At first, Magna seemed like a very questionable character, finding the ire of Michonne (Danai Gurira) and trying to sneak knives into Alexandria. But there is more to the character than that. As Hilker plays Magna in more episodes, the character is getting fleshed out for AMC viewers.

Who is Nadia Hilker on The Walking Dead cast?

Actress Nadia Hilker is best-known for her recurring character of Luna on The 100. She is a German-born actress who has also appeared in the films Allegiant and Collide. Soon, Hilker is going to be best-known for her portrayal of Magna.

During the February 17 episode of The Walking Dead, which was called “Omega,” Magna had a much larger role than in previous weeks. It involved several trips outside the walls of Hilltop, with each time consisting of a search for Alden and Luke.

While the searches were unsuccessful, it presented more interactions between Magna and Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura). The relationship between the two women is a really important one and that could impact how both characters make their way through the rest of Season 9.

There is still a lot of mystery that surrounds the character of Magna, but there is a lot of time left in Season 9 for TWD viewers to find out what makes her tick. When she was being interviewed on Talking Dead, Nadia Hilker hinted that this season of the show focuses on “love.”

That might be a hint about where some of The Walking Dead cast is heading in regard to character development.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.