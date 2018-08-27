Mystery woman Amber on The Proposal wants man who’s mix between Mr. Rogers and Christian Grey

by

The Proposal
The Proposal’s mystery woman Amber wants someone classy but also someone like Mr. Grey. Photo via ABC.

The Proposal is back with the finale of season one tonight on ABC. This week, it’s mystery woman Amber who will be picking her final two guys to propose to her.

From the promotional material, all we know about Amber is she is a blonde single mom from Texas, and that she wants a man who knows how to behave in the streets while knowing how to be experimental in the bedroom.

ABC has remained tight-lipped about Amber’s identity, but the episode description reveals that she wants a man who is the perfect mix between “Mr. Rogers and Christian Grey”.

“Nine eligible gentlemen vie for the heart of a mystery woman looking for a man that is the perfect mix of Mr. Rogers and Christian Grey. Over the course of the evening, only two lucky gentlemen will have the opportunity to make a proposal of a lifetime.”

She has nine suitors to choose from, although she actually had ten during filming before one was completely edited out after being accused of facilitating a sexual assault.

READ: ABC airs The Proposal episode previously pulled over sexual assault claims, edits out controversial contestant

So who is mystery woman Amber on this week’s episode of The Proposal? You’ll have to tune in to find out!

 

The Proposal airs Mondays at 10/9c on ABC.

You may also like

K. Michelle in a frilly pink dress for the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood intro

K. Michelle’s butt implants before and after — Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood to highlight singer’s surgeries

Sister who fell out of the sky on ATL Homicide, plus Labor Day marathon details

Sister who fell out of the sky on ATL Homicide, plus Labor Day marathon details

The Proposal

The Proposal: ABC airs episode it pulled over sexual assault claims, edits out controversial contestant

Huge WWE spoilers concerning the return of The Shield to WWE television

Huge WWE spoilers concerning the return of The Shield to WWE television

The Proposal Logo

The Proposal Season 2: Will dating show be coming back to ABC?