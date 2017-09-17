My Giant Life star Lindsay Hayward just gave birth to baby son Liam

As My Giant Life returns to TLC for Season 3, there’s some other BIG news for fans — star Lindsay Hayward just gave birth to baby son Liam in real life!

Lindsay gave birth to adorable Liam Maddox Hawyard on September 12. He was born weighing 11.7lbs and measuring 21.5in.

The My Giant Life star, who at 6ft 9in is among the two tallest cast members on the show, posted an emotional picture of Liam on her Twitter after his birth.

It showed her kissing him on the head and she wrote alongside it: “My miracle. My flesh. My son.”

#NewProfilePic Liam Maddox Hayward born September 12th, 2017 @ 15:27 PST. 11.7lbs in weight, 21.5" in length. My miracle. My flesh. My son. pic.twitter.com/S8wSuR6vU6 — Lindsay Kay Hayward (@LindsayKHayward) September 13, 2017

Another message alongside the pic on her Instagram, joked: “He peed 4 times before actually getting measured, lol.”

She also thanked her mom for all her help

She added: “Thank you, mama, for being here for me, for us. Grateful for a nana and mom like you.”

After been flooded with messages of congratulations, Lindsay also took to Twitter to thank her friends and fans.

She said: “A huge thank you for the kind words – baby Liam & I are feeling loved all around the world.”

This season of My Giant Life sees Lindsay, who holds the Guinness World Record for being the Tallest Actress in a Leading Role, staring life anew in Las Vegas following a bad break-up.

Her new roomie on the show is co-star Krista. And it’s baby storyline central in the premiere, which sees Haleigh experiencing pregnancy complications, while Katja and her wife search for a sperm donor so they can start a family.

Watch the trailer for My Giant Life below. And did you know, all the women on My Giant Life are taller than Michael Jordan?

My Giant Life airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.