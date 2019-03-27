My Big Fat Fabulous Life Season 7: When will the show return to TLC?

27th March 2019 11:46 AM ET

My Big Fat Fabulous Life is over for the time-being after the latest season ended with a game night hosted by Kym Whitley — but will the show return for Season 7?

After the final episode of Season 6 aired, there were still plenty of questions surrounding where things were headed next with the cast.

Whitney Way Thore was exploring a possible relationship with Buddy Bell after his relationship with Chelsea Roark fell apart on the show.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life viewers wondered what would happen between the two friends. It looks like friendship is the only thing in store for these two, but who knows what will happen down the line as the answer they gave wasn’t very convincing.

When will My Big Fat Fabulous Life return?

Right now, there is no official return date for My Big Fat Fabulous Life — but it is possible to predict roughly when the show will come back on if it does.

On Instagram, Whitney Way Thore shared a photo of her and Heather Sykes, saying they will be back soon. Will it be by way of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, or will it be in a completely different context?

If Season 7 follows the same pattern as previous seasons, My Big Fat Fabulous Life will be filming soon and would likely return in January 2020. The past three seasons all began in January.

One thing’s for sure, viewers are hoping to see more of Whitney Way Thore and her friends.

What is next for Whitney Way Thore?

During the My Big Fat Fabulous Life game night, Whitney Way Thore revealed that she was interested in fitness competitions and possibly another trip like Alaska in the future.

All of her friends appeared to be a little shocked, but given the amount of work she has put in with Jessica Powell, it isn’t surprising Whitney wants to break boundaries.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life has not yet been renewed by TLC.